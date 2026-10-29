ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Flags ‘Whispering Campaign’ Against Kalen DeBoer as Alabama Faces Do-or-Die LSU Test

Taking over a program once led by Nick Saban hasn’t been an easy road for Kalen DeBoer. Alabama’s season has taken a worrying turn after back-to-back losses, with the latest being a 26-10 defeat to Tennessee. The result has intensified scrutiny on DeBoer as frustrated fans question the program’s direction and speculation about his future continues to grow. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum has identified a deeper issue: a calculated campaign against the Alabama head coach.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m sure you hear the same things,” Finebaum said on The Paul Finebaum Show podcast. “I mean, the whispering campaign about DeBoer has accelerated, and that’s why there’s only one way to end it. It’s either win or lose.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With a crucial LSU matchup on November 7, Finebaum believes another loss could end Alabama’s College Football Playoff hopes. The Crimson Tide started strong but suffered a 20-17 loss to Georgia, followed by a second consecutive loss to Tennessee.

Alabama did manage to pull off a Week 8 win against Texas A&M, but that performance was unconvincing. The Crimson Tide trailed 20-17 entering the fourth quarter before Keelon Russell threw two touchdown passes to secure a 31-20 victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

On its next possession, Russell threw another touchdown, this time an 8-yard pass to Kaleb Edwards. It was because of Russell that they were able to pull off a 31-20 upset. There has been a simple verdict: that Alabama’s CFP hopes seem to be hanging by a thread.

“They have to go to LSU,” Finebaum said on the First Take podcast earlier this month. “Now, LSU has been all over the place this year, but Alabama does not seem to play that well on the road. I know they beat Mississippi State, but Kamario Taylor was out of that game. If they drop that game, they’re done. They’re not getting in the playoff.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Both teams sit at 6-2, and LSU has found momentum. CBS’s John Talty’s projection has Alabama playing in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, rather than competing for a national championship. This projection suggests the team may not do enough in its remaining games to earn a playoff spot.

Rumors have also intensified that USC could pursue DeBoer for its head coaching job. DeBoer has previous success and an existing relationship with Athletic Director Jennifer Cohen. They both worked together when Cohen hired DeBoer at Washington in 2021, and he went 25-3 in two seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the stakes on the field continue to rise, DeBoer is also facing mounting criticism from the national media. Finebaum recently called DeBoer “AI-generated,” questioning how his answers sounded when discussing doubts surrounding Alabama.

Even Stephen A. Smith has repeatedly questioned whether DeBoer is the right coach to lead Alabama, suggesting he may not be the right fit for such a prestigious football program. More comments from analysts keep piling on, and so does the pressure on the coach as the season approaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet DeBoer has the full support of his team.

“Kalen DeBoer is a really great coach,” Michael Carroll told Alabama’s Media Day. “He gets maybe not as much praise in the media because he’s following Nick Saban; I think he’s probably like one of the best coaches in the country. The way he runs this program and what he demands out of his players, I look up to him, and I think our whole team respects him and wants to play hard for him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The whispering campaign against DeBoer will either intensify or dissipate based on one outcome: Alabama’s trip to Baton Rouge on November 7. It’s that simple. It’s that urgent.

