LSU’s defence spent most of the night making life difficult for Arch Manning, keeping Texas from taking control of the contest. But the Tigers ultimately threw away that advantage themselves, with Sam Leavitt’s struggles putting their entire effort at risk. Lane Kiffin may have chosen to look beyond the narrow loss, but Paul Finebaum has other ideas, and he’s making his frustration known.

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“Lane Kiffin is a broken man,” said Finebaum on ESPN’s Get Up. “And I don’t mean to jump on his grave or anything, but it’s really sad to watch. I mean, this is a great coach in theory, but not in reality. And he only has himself to blame. He had a pretty good team where he was. He had a quarterback that could actually run and pass and do things that normal quarterbacks can do, unlike the one that he currently has and spent $4 million for.”

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“Quit making excuses. I really feel badly for him, but this is on him. Ultimately, the person to blame is looking at him in the mirror every morning, and that is Lane Kiffin.”

LSU parted ways with Brian Kelly to bring Kiffin aboard as head coach and reportedly spent $53-54 million to make the move happen. Kiffin then allegedly spent above $4 million to bring Leavitt into the fold. Expectations were sky-high, but following the loss to Texas, the Tigers’ fanbase is demanding answers. And right now, Kiffin doesn’t seem to have any.

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The Longhorns game was a must-win for the Tigers, but Leavitt’s struggles began early. In the first quarter, his pass was tipped and intercepted by Jelani McDonald, handing Texas possession at its own 32-yard line.

One interception could have been written off as an early mistake. But McDonald struck again in the very next quarter, picking off Leavitt in the end zone.

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Leavitt was clearly rattled after throwing back-to-back interceptions, and the pressure showed throughout the second quarter. But the nightmare wasn’t over. Early in the third quarter, he made yet another costly mistake, throwing his third interception of the game, once again picked off by McDonald.

The second-quarter end-zone interception brought LSU’s five-play, 59-yard drive to a crushing halt. The Tigers were leading 14-10 at the time, and a touchdown could have extended their advantage to 21-10. However, LSU managed to recover from the setback, with Dilin Jones scoring a 44-yard touchdown in the third quarter to make it 21-10.

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With just three seconds on the clock, Manning found Raleek Brown for the game-winning touchdown, handing Texas a dramatic 22-21 victory. The Longhorns made the most of a sputtering LSU offence in the fourth quarter, as Leavitt’s problems showed no sign of letting up.

Despite Leavitt’s two-touchdown, 244-yard performance, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that pressure once again exposed his weaknesses, and this isn’t the first time it has happened to him.

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Honestly, Leavitt hasn’t had a terrible season when you look at the numbers. He has completed 71.2% of his passes for 2,797 yards and 19 touchdowns. However, what drags him down is the staggering 12 interceptions he has thrown this season. His decision-making under pressure remains a legitimate concern.

Following the loss to Texas, LSU are now 6-4 this season. Their College Football Playoff hopes are all but dead, but a good bowl game is still within reach. Paul Finebaum wants Lane Kiffin to take a hard look at his decisions, but will he? That’s the question.