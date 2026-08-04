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ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Names Program That Will End Georgia’s Dominance to Win 2026 SEC Championship 

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Khosalu Puro

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Aug 3, 2026 | 9:30 PM EDT

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ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Names Program That Will End Georgia’s Dominance to Win 2026 SEC Championship 

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Khosalu Puro

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Aug 3, 2026 | 9:30 PM EDT

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Georgia has ruled the SEC under Kirby Smart for nearly a decade. That is why any prediction picking another champion gets immediate attention. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum just made that exact call, boldly naming Texas as the program ready to end Georgia’s run and capture its first SEC title since moving from the Big 12.

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“I’m actually selling that,” Paul Finebaum said on Crain & Cone when asked whether Georgia would make three straight SEC championships. “I know it’s easy to say, and we all say it, but I do think this is Sarkisian’s year.”

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It is a bold pick, given Georgia’s back-to-back SEC titles. But Finebaum also argued that losing the SEC title game would not ruin Georgia’s season. For elite programs like Georgia and Texas, the national championship remains the ultimate prize, but taking Atlanta first gives Sarkisian the exact momentum he needs.

“I don’t think that is the ultimate goal for him,” he added. “And quite frankly, it shouldn’t be the ultimate goal for Kirby Smart. I’ve been in Atlanta a lot. I’ve been in Athens a lot the last couple years. I’ve yet to see an SEC championship banner… For schools like Georgia and Texas, the ultimate goal is to winning it all.”

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Finebaum’s point is grounded in roster growth. Texas has closed the talent gap with Georgia by building around quarterback Arch Manning and aggressive portal additions. The Longhorns have handled almost everyone else in the conference, leaving Georgia as the final hurdle standing between them and total SEC dominance.

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Solving Georgia has been the Longhorns’ biggest challenge. They came close in the regular season before a 30-15 loss, followed by a painful 22-19 overtime loss in the SEC Championship Game. Texas was inches away from announcing its arrival, but Georgia proved why it still ruled the conference.

Entering 2026, Texas believes the formula has changed. Arch Manning returns for his second year as starting quarterback with Heisman expectations after a 9-3 campaign. Steve Sarkisian also reloaded in the portal, landing Cam Coleman, Hollywood Smothers, and Raleek Brown to give this offense explosive depth Georgia cannot ignore.

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Paul Finebaum isn’t out on a limb here. Plenty of people see Texas as a real SEC title contender, and even prediction markets have the Longhorns right behind Georgia entering 2026. But rankings and odds don’t settle anything. The real test still wears red and black. Steve Sarkisian hasn’t solved the Kirby Smart problem yet, and until that changes, the Bulldogs are still the program everyone else is trying to knock off.

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Khosalu Puro

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Khosalu Puro is a Primetime College Football Writer at EssentiallySports, keeping a close watch on everything from locker room buzz to end zone drama. Her journalism career began with four relentless years covering regional football circuits, where she honed her eye for team dynamics on the field. At EssentiallySports, she took that foundation national, leading coverage across the college football space. For the past two seasons, she has anchored ES Marquee Saturdays, managing live weekend coverage while sharing her expertise with the team’s emerging writers. She also plays a key role in the CFB Pro Writer Program, a unique initiative connecting editorial storytelling with fan-driven content. Khosalu ensures her experience is passed on to the rest of the team as well.

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Himanga Mahanta

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