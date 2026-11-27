Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti’s confidence has made his personality as much a talking point as Indiana’s results. He has never shied away from expressing his views, including when addressing criticism from the media and the College Football Playoff committee.

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ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum has now taken issue with Cignetti’s outspoken approach and said he considers Georgia’s Kirby Smart the better coach. His remarks brought both Cignetti’s attitude and his standing among college football coaches into focus.

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During an appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show, Finebaum launched a sharp criticism of Cignetti, taking particular issue with how he said the Indiana coach views people outside his program. He specifically brought up Cignetti’s interactions with the media and the College Football Playoff committee.

“The arrogance, the super silliness, just disgusting nature of Curt Cignetti looking down on the rest of the world, attacking the media, attacking the committee, thinking that he is without sin, thinking he is impenetrable,” Finebaum asserted. “I take no pride in somebody else’s failures, but I want to congratulate the committee on (I was about to say destroying) ending his hopes of winning the national championship again. It was never going to happen.”

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The reference to the playoff committee brought the debate into the postseason conversation. The committee evaluates teams and determines their playoff positions, so disagreements involving coaches and decision-makers can become an important part of the national discussion.

Finebaum’s criticism was not limited to Cignetti’s public conduct. He also questioned the level of recognition the Indiana coach deserves, pointing to the schedule the Hoosiers have played as part of his argument.

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“I don’t have any doubt Indiana’s a good team. But when you play a Mickey Mouse schedule, and you got a coach who literally thinks he’s the greatest coach of all time, he’s a good coach,” Finebaum added.

Finebaum also compared Cignetti with Georgia’s head coach. He said Smart is the better coach, placing Cignetti behind the SEC counterpart in his coaching hierarchy.

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Indiana’s schedule included non-conference matchups against North Texas, Howard, and Western Kentucky before its Big Ten schedule. Sports Reference ranked the Hoosiers’ strength of schedule 47th nationally for the 2026 season, providing additional context to Finebaum’s criticism of their competition.

There is an important distinction in Finebaum’s remarks. He did not argue that Indiana was an incapable team or that Cignetti lacked coaching ability. He explicitly acknowledged that the Hoosiers were good and described their head coach as a good coach.

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His disagreement centered on the next question: whether Cignetti should be considered the greatest coach in the sport. Finebaum’s concerns about Indiana’s schedule and the coach’s perceived treatment of critics formed the basis of his argument.

The assessment also fits the broader comparison raised in the headline, which places Cignetti behind an SEC coach in Finebaum’s coaching hierarchy. However, the supplied transcript does not identify that SEC coach or provide the exact ranking position.

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Ultimately, Finebaum’s criticism was about more than Indiana’s results. He questioned whether Cignetti’s confidence and reputation were justified, even while acknowledging his coaching ability.

For Cignetti, the discussion adds another national reaction to Cignetti’s outspoken approach. For Finebaum, Indiana’s quality is one thing, but considering its head coach the best in college football is an entirely different argument.