The lights at Bryant-Denny Stadium still burned long after the final whistle, but the familiar roar had already drained out of the stands. Alabama had entered the night ranked No. 6, with a playoff berth sitting in front of them if they simply handled business against an unranked Auburn team. Instead, the Tigers walked out of Tuscaloosa with a 30-23 victory, their first win in the stadium since 2010, and the Crimson Tide’s season took a sharp, unexpected turn.

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Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns while the Tigers converted three Alabama turnovers into 17 points. The decisive moment arrived late: facing third-and-15, Brown scrambled for 16 yards to move the chains and allow Auburn to run out the clock. Alabama finished 9-3, with its College Football Playoff hopes now hanging by a thread. For ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, the loss confirmed something he has argued for years.

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“That is not Alabama football. I know people get tired of hearing the arrogance of this program, but let’s not forget, I’ve been around long enough to have covered the end of both Bryant and Saban, and I’ve said it repeatedly, as much as I respect, like, can’t help but like the guy, Kalen DeBoer, I think he’s a top-tier coach. He’s still not the right coach for Alabama,” Finebaum said.

“So do you believe, and by the way, in that final drive, it was third and 15, and Byron Brown gets it with his legs, third and 15 runs for it, is kind of all you need to know in a microcosm of that game.”

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Finebaum has covered the Iron Bowl for more than four decades and has watched the program through its highest peaks and its more ordinary stretches. His criticism of DeBoer is not new. He has repeatedly called the former Washington coach a strong football mind who simply does not match the expectations that come with the Alabama job. The loss Saturday night gave him another chance to make that case.

DeBoer arrived in Tuscaloosa after Nick Saban’s retirement with a strong track record at Washington, where he reached the national championship game. In three seasons with the Crimson Tide he has posted records of 9-4, 11-4 and now 9-3.

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Alabama has returned to the playoff once under his watch, but each year has also included at least three losses and moments when the team looked less physical or less prepared than the program’s standard. Finebaum has said on multiple occasions that DeBoer is capable of winning a title elsewhere, just not in Tuscaloosa, where the margin for error has historically been small.

The coaching carousel is already moving. Maryland has an open Big Ten job after parting ways with Mike Locksley earlier this fall. Finebaum’s long-running argument has been that DeBoer’s personality and approach fit better at a place that does not carry the same historical weight as Alabama. He has made that point after losses to Vanderbilt, after the Rose Bowl defeat to Indiana, and again after the Tennessee game earlier this season. The Iron Bowl result simply sharpened the same conclusion.

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Alabama outgained Auburn 400-303 and held the ball for more than 36 minutes, yet still lost because of the turnovers and the late third-and-15 conversion that ended any chance of a comeback. DeBoer took the blame afterward, saying the team was not ready to play. For Finebaum, that answer has become familiar. He believes the program needs a different kind of presence on the sideline, one that matches the history he covered under both Bryant and Saban.

Whether Alabama’s athletic department agrees remains to be seen. DeBoer is under contract and the program has shown patience so far. But after a home loss to an unranked rival that likely ends playoff hopes, the questions Finebaum has asked for three seasons are no longer theoretical.