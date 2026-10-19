ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Still Ranks SEC Team as No. 1, Refuses To Accept Miami

Week 7 of college football delivered a wave of upsets that snapped several winning streaks. Alabama lost to Tennessee, Texas fell to Florida, but perhaps the biggest upset was Georgia’s loss to Auburn. That cost the Bulldogs their No. 1 rank in the AP Poll. Even though Miami is currently the No. 1 ranked team, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum is still not ready to move on from Kirby Smart’s Georgia.

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“Greeny, but if you have to get one, I’d probably, inexplicably, answer Georgia,” Finebaum said on ESPN College Football on October 19. “And I’m well aware that they lost Saturday. Thank you very much. But I think when they get through that, they’re still going to be one of the top teams, if not the very best.”

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“I don’t like Miami because that’s what we just got through talking about. I mean, they had—they needed help to beat Florida State, which is a pedestrian team that is desperate to fire its coach. So, I have a hard time really wrapping my arms around anyone at this moment.”

It was the first time in the AP Poll’s 90-year history that five of the top seven teams had all lost in the same week. Georgia, after its 27-24 loss against Auburn, dropped straight to No. 5. They broke their active streak of 53 games they had won against unranked opponents.

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After a gritty performance against Alabama, Georgia QB Gunner Stockton had several costly mistakes against Auburn. He turned the ball over three times, including two interceptions. The last turnover came when Georgia had the ball late in the game with a chance to take the decisive lead.

“I’m not that concerned about Georgia,” Finebaum said of five of the top 7 AP teams losing on the Matt Barrie show. “Of all the teams that lost yesterday, I’m least concerned about them.”

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On the other hand, Miami reached the top of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2002. Even after the Canes proved themselves by taking the No. 1 spot, Finebaum was not impressed with its performance against Florida State.

Miami entered the game as favorites. However, they were seen struggling right up to the very end of the game. Miami trailed Florida State 21–14 during the fourth quarter. Before this game, Miami had not fallen behind at any point in its games that season.

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Miami quarterback Darian Mensah decided to turn the game around with the help of a quick, four-play scoring drive, relying heavily on wide receiver Malachi Toney and freshman running back Javian Mallory.

The Hurricanes continued to rely on their running game and took the lead with just 2:48 left on the clock. However, Miami’s lead didn’t last long. On the very next play, Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels connected with Duce Robinson on a massive 75-yard pass. That explosive play resulted in a touchdown, tying the score at 28–28 and sending the game into overtime.

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Both Miami and Florida State scored a touchdown, so neither team gained an advantage, and the game went into second overtime. Miami Quarterback Darian Mensah connected with his favorite target, wide receiver Malachi Toney, for a touchdown in double overtime. By the end of the second overtime, Miami celebrated a 43–35 victory.

While the Miami WRs had the time of their lives with Toney finishing with 154 yards and two touchdowns on 11 receptions, their defense was struggling. Ashton Daniels completed 15 of 28 passes and gained 298 passing yards and 4 touchdowns.

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But in the end, Mario Cristobal’s team still walked away with a win, something we can’t say about Georgia. Both teams were facing unranked opponents.