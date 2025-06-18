ESPN’s Rece Davis Accepts Big College GameDay Offer After Major Lee Corso Update

College football is incomplete without the impact generated by ESPN‘s College GameDay. Ever since taking to the Notre Dame stadium for the 1993 matchup against FSU, the show has become an integral part of the sport now. College GameDay has given us some of the most memorable faces of CFB media. The face of the show, the iconic Lee Corso, made up the best of the legendary show. Other presenters like Kirk Herbstreit, Pete Thamel, and Rece Davis are doing their best to continue the show’s legacy. This time, Davis hopes to add one more leaf to the rich history of the program.

College GameDay booths are littered across CFB programs in the country. Interestingly, big-name programs like Ohio State and Alabama make up most of the features on the show. The Buckeyes have hosted the crew the most times in the history of the program. Smaller names, however, are sparsely visited by College GameDay. Arizona State, for example, is now keen on hosting the presenters at Tempe. Kenny Dillingham is all in on having College GameDay make the trip to the city, especially after having turned around the program last year.

In a June 18 episode of ESPN College Football, Pete Thamel asked him, “Have you ever like squinted and said, ‘[Where] College GameDay would go if they came here for a game, some 6 PM kickoff for one of our home games?’ Have you ever dreamed that dream up, Kenny?” The Sun Devils HC didn’t miss a beat. “100%,” Dillingham said, right off the bat. “There’s a [College GameDay] from whatever 15, 20 years ago still signed up there, over at our old facility. So 100 percent, I think about that. I mean, who wouldn’t?” he added. That’s when Rece Davis chimed in. “We’re up for it.”

USA Today via Reuters Feb 27, 2016; Charlottesville, VA, USA; ESPN College GameDay hosts (L-R) Rece Davis, Jay Williams, Seth Greenberg, and Jay Bilas talk during a live broadcast of College GameDay prior to the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the North Carolina Tar Heels at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

“Perhaps we will come and find a home game that would help activate the Valley, man. You’ve done a remarkable job,” Davis said. The last time College GameDay was at ASU was in 2005, covering the South Carolina game. ASU also has a bad record on the show, going 0-3 on all the occasions the program dropped by for its games. Dillingham is all up for College GameDay’s possible arrival at ASU, and is keen on continuing a famed Lee Corso tradition as well.

Rece David wants Lee Corso’s headgear tradition to rest with the legend

The first thing you can think of when it comes to Lee Corso is him donning a massive headgear of the team he chooses to win. It had become an activity synonymous with the legendary host and also with College GameDay. Corso first started the iconic practice using baseball caps and switched to headgear from the 1996 Penn State vs. OSU game. The NCAA noted the findings of Cole Ryan, who tracked the success rate of Corso’s picks. His best came in 1999, going 11-0 with his choices.

Sadly, after August 30, we won’t see Lee Corso pull that signature move again. Rece Davis will not tolerate the idea of someone else carrying over the headgear tradition at College GameDay. Dillingham said, “We’ll shoot you an XL Arizona State hat so you can wear it every game day.” “We’re going to have the need on GameDay for someone to pick up headgears,” Davis replied. “No one’s going to put on a mascot head ever. I will form tackle somebody that tries to take the Lee Corso headgear,” he added, in jest, of course. Lee Corso’s retirement will mark the end of a glorious era of college football programming.

It’s only fair that something so intrinsically linked to the legendary host be allowed to rest with him. Corso will be retiring at 90 years, which shows how he made college football his life. Rece Davis wants his signature move to remain with the icon to help maintain its legacy. He’s hopeful that College GameDay will finally plan a trip to Tempe to expand its footprint.