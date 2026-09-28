ESPN’s Rece Davis Admits Rooting Against Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan to Help Network

A 20-year drought is finally coming to an end in Iowa City. ESPN’s College GameDay is heading back after Iowa’s dramatic 20-19 win over Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan Wolverines, and Rece Davis made no secret of how much he liked the result. It was not about rooting against Michigan. Iowa staying unbeaten simply set up a far more compelling GameDay stop, giving Davis and ESPN exactly the kind of matchup they were hoping for.

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The unbeaten Hawkeyes survived Michigan on the final play, with Hank Brown finding Reece Vander Zee for a 16-yard touchdown as time expired. The win kept Iowa perfect and set up a marquee Week 5 showdown with Ohio State in Iowa City, exactly the kind of stage College GameDay was looking for.

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“College GameDay hasn’t been to Iowa City in a really, really, really long time. That streak’s about to come to an end,” he said on the College GameDay podcast.

“Which, as Pete is going to chastise me for, I was rooting because I didn’t want Iowa to beat Michigan because I wanted Michigan to lose, or because I’m some big Iowa fan. I root for the show, and it was going to be really, really good for the show if Iowa won on Saturday. They did, and now, big showdown with Ohio State coming up next week.”

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The timing added another layer to Davis’ admission. The 2026 season marks Kyle Whittingham’s first year leading Michigan, and the Iowa game was his first Big Ten test with the Wolverines. Speaking with Pete Thamel, Dan Wetzel and Max Olson on September 27, Davis made clear that his rooting interest was not a criticism of Whittingham or Michigan. His preference was simply tied to what an Iowa victory could mean for College GameDay’s next stop.

Michigan had plenty of chances to spoil that scenario. The Wolverines outgained No. 17 Iowa 429-285 and controlled possession for more than 34 minutes, but they failed to turn enough of that production into points. Michigan came away with scores on only two of its four trips to the red zone, leaving the door open for Iowa to steal the game at the end.

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The significance of Iowa’s win went beyond the final score. It marked the Hawkeyes’ first road victory over a ranked opponent in five seasons, while Vander Zee’s walk-off touchdown was Iowa’s first since 2009. Those milestones gave the finish even more weight and added to the momentum surrounding the Hawkeyes heading into their showdown with Ohio State.

Those mistakes proved costly for Michigan and shifted the spotlight toward Iowa ahead of Week 5.

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On Sunday, Iowa announced that ESPN’s College GameDay would return to Iowa City for the first time in 20 years. The Hawkeyes will host Ohio State at a sold-out Kinnick Stadium on October 3, giving Davis the marquee matchup he had been hoping the Iowa win would produce.

That finish also made Iowa an easy choice for the national spotlight. College GameDay’s trip to Iowa City will be only the second football visit in the show’s history, while the Ohio State matchup will mark Kinnick Stadium’s 32nd consecutive sellout. For Davis, that combination of an unbeaten Iowa team, a top-20 showdown and a packed home crowd was exactly why he had been rooting for the Hawkeyes to survive Michigan in the first place.

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The live broadcast will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., with Davis hosting alongside Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban and “Stanford Steve” Coughlin. ESPN insider Pete Thamel and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims will also be part of the broadcast.