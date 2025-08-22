ESPN’s Rece Davis Doubles Down on Firm SEC Stance as Alabama AD Confirms Next Move

Love or hate it, but a new era is dawning in college football again. SEC’s expansion to 16 schools, after Texas and Oklahoma joined in 2024, had already stirred the pot. But now, the schedule itself is getting a shakeup. On August 21, league commissioner Greg Sankey announced, “Adding a ninth SEC game underscores our universities’ commitment to delivering the most competitive football schedule in the nation.” And so, the nine-SEC game schedule is set to take effect in 2026. Then came the double hype from ESPN’s Rece Davis.

On August 21, ESPN journalist Rece Davis made a tweet on the nine-SEC game schedule, “I advocated for 10. But 9 is good too.” Well, he’s the one pushing the SEC to expand its conference games, arguing that more matchups equals better product, better preparation, and happier players. On Tuesday’s College GameDay Podcast, he bluntly said, “They should play 10. That’s my conviction.” For Davis, it’s about delivering the kind of football players actually enjoy, the kind that turns games into talking points for weeks.

Rece Davis cited a concrete example with the 2020 COVID-shortened SEC season. “Nick Saban has said on numerous occasions,” he said. “That in terms of competition, that was perhaps the most enjoyable year he had. They played 10 SEC games and that was all they played.” More games meant more high-stakes matchups, more preparation for championship runs, and more excitement for players who thrive under pressure. He even took aim at scheduling quirks, noting, “When you are at Texas, the players enjoy Georgia week more than they would enjoy—no disrespect— Georgia State week.”

He didn’t stop at anecdotes, though. Rece Davis broke down the numbers. The SEC has claimed 13 of the last 19 national championships and consistently produces the most NFL draft picks. Expanding the conference schedule would make the league more competitive at the top and reduce games that don’t move the needle for playoff resumes. In his eyes, it’s about elevating every week of the season, giving fans a better product, and giving players matchups that matter. And some SEC programs are already plotting their next moves.

Alabama’s move on SEC evolution

Alabama AD Greg Byrne wasn’t shy about signaling support. Back in 2022, he told The Tuscaloosa News, “There may be a time where we decided we would play more SEC games.” It’s that time now. He posted on X, “The implementation of a nine-game Southeastern Conference football schedule illustrates our league’s commitment to evolving with the changing landscape and creating even more high-profile matchups. This is a win for our program, student-athletes, fans and all of college football.” He also added, “With the addition of a ninth SEC game, we will evaluate our future nonconference schedules. #RollTide🏈.” Nonconference scheduling is now officially on notice.

LSU is the other team smiling ear to ear. Brian Kelly, who arrived in Baton Rouge with no filter, had made it clear in 2023. “I want to play the best,” he said. “I want to play those games, and I think playing nine SEC games is great for your schedule, and it prepares you for the opportunity to play for a championship but also play for the national championship.” Louisiana sportscaster Jacques Doucet confirmed on X that LSU actively pushed for the ninth game.

The SEC’s latest schedule shuffle is a statement. Nine conference games, intense rivalries, championship preparation, and player-approved drama. Rece Davis may have wanted 10, but nine is the start of a new era.