ESPN’s Rece Davis Issues One Crucial Advice for Kenny Dillingham to Achieve ASU’s Ultimate Goal

Last season, Arizona State surprised everyone by dominating the Big 12 when nobody was rooting for their success. Kenny Dillingham’s team went 11-3 and snagged the conference title. Now, after proving they can compete, expectations are high. Rece Davis says there’s one crucial thing Arizona State must lock in if they want to repeat their Big 12 success and contend for the playoffs.

Davis highlights Arizona State’s ability to win close games as a crucial factor. Last year, the Sun Devils excelled in tight contests, defeating three ranked teams, including Arizona and Iowa State. In the Big 12, where many teams face numerous close games, these wins are key to staying in playoff contention. “They won close games last year. Oh, sure. They have to continue to do that. And I know everybody says, “Well, big deal. What great insight that they’ve got to win close games,” Rece Davis said on the ESPN College Football podcast.

So, if the Sun Devils manage pressure, finish games strong, and build on their previous success, they could make the playoffs and solidify their rise as a national contender. “There is just so much data, particularly in the Big 12, that if you have an excellent record in one-possession games, meaning only one or two losses, you get four or five wins. Everybody’s going to have six or seven of them. That’s just the way it goes in that conference. If you go 6-1, 5-2, you’re probably going to be in the mix,” Davis adds. This is why he predicts ASU will repeat as Big 12 champions, a feat unmatched since Oklahoma’s four-year run from 2017 to 2020.

On top of that, Arizona State also proved that their success wasn’t just luck. They were truly clutch. Last season the Sun Devils went 5-0 in games decided by a single score, featuring a tense 31-28 victory over Texas State and a hard-fought 28-23 upset of No. 14 BYU. They also conquered No. 16 Utah and No. 20 Kansas State, proving their ability to close out games against ranked opponents. So, when the game got tight, the players showed up. And that’s why Rece Davis warned them to make an early impact because if not, their fate might take a U-turn. “If they don’t go your way, as they didn’t for Kansas last year early, you’re not going to be in the mix,” he said.

Kenny Dillingham’s squad is ready for a strong 2025 season. Quarterback Sam Leavitt, the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and a Heisman contender, spearheads an offense featuring receiver Jordyn Tyson and veteran lineman Ben Coleman. Defensively, C.J. Fite provides pressure up front, while Myles “Ghost” Rowser and Xavion Alford hold down the secondary. Having retained almost every non-senior starter from last year despite Cam Skattebo’s NFL departure, Arizona State demonstrates exceptional team unity, highlighting Dillingham’s culture in Tempe.

But here’s the kicker: the Sun Devils face a challenging schedule that will test their depth and resilience, beginning with Northern Arizona and Texas State before a road game at Mississippi State, followed by a tough Big 12 schedule. Road games at Baylor, Iowa State, and Colorado are key, while Texas Tech, West Virginia, and Arizona visit Tempe. With many close games expected, ASU needs to show it can succeed without Skattebo. Each week is crucial, and Dillingham’s team seems ready for the challenge.

Kenny Dillingham has a clear plan for success

Now that they’ve exceeded expectations, head coach Kenny Dillingham is determined to help the team make an even bigger impact. He’s concentrating on creating explosive plays on offense and defense, understanding how game-changing moments can shift momentum instantly. Like a key third-down sack or a 50-yard touchdown.

So, now boosting the pass rush is a major defensive focus. Even with the Big 12’s best run defense last year, ASU only had 24 sacks, placing them sixth and well behind Colorado’s league-leading 39. Dillingham aims to see the defense rally to the ball more consistently, leading to more turnovers and pivotal plays. “We should be able to create more sacks because we’re a better unit in pass rush,” he said. “We should be around the ball more, which should equate to a few more takeaways. I expect more explosive plays when it comes to the takeaway department.”

Even Dillingham’s offensive strategy blends efficiency with explosive potential. While Sam Leavitt won’t constantly throw deep, improved early-down passing will enable more creative play-calling as drives progress. A consistent rushing attack is also key, fostering a diverse offense that avoids solely relying on long bombs. “Hopefully we’re going to be a better early down passing team,” he added. “That doesn’t mean we’re going to sling it 90 times. I hope there is consistency in running the ball like we did last year. Which I believe we will … Last year we weren’t very overly explosive, we didn’t have many one-play touchdowns.”

Building on last season’s intensity, Kenny Dillingham stresses constant improvement. The coaches operate with a “constant state of Paranoia,” pushing players to improve while developing depth and confidence. Special teams are also a strength, with kickers Jesus Gomez and Carston Kieffer offering reliability and distance. Now, all that is left is to wait and see if Rece Davis’ prediction actually comes true or not.