ESPN’s Rece Davis Makings Feelings Clear on Georgia Tech Hire as Kirk Herbstreit Lands Big Prediction

It’s been a long climb back to relevance in Atlanta. Georgia Tech football is finally showing signs of serious momentum—on and off the field. While Brent Key’s squad has flirted with flashes of top-tier play, what’s unfolding behind the scenes might matter even more in the long term. Enter Ryan Alpert, the well-respected Tennessee Vols deputy AD who’s become one of the most talked-about rising executives in college athletics. His track record at Tennessee was hard to ignore, and now the Yellow Jackets are betting big on what he can do on The Flats.

On Tuesday, Georgia Tech made it official: Alpert is the new Vice President and Director of Athletics. He agreed to a five-year deal, according to Pete Thamel, who broke the news earlier this week. “Based on @PeteThamel report—what a smart savvy move by @GeorgiaTech to bring in @RGAlpert to guide the Yellow Jackets athletic department. Keen understanding of the landscape of college athletics. Skilled fundraiser. Congratulations to Ryan and the Ramblin’ Wreck.” Rece Davis said. Alpert arrives in Year 4 of the Brent Key era, and the timing couldn’t be more strategic.

After all, Georgia Tech has been clawing its way back into national respectability, and the infrastructure around the program now feels like it’s finally catching up. Alpert’s credentials speak volumes. Under his leadership, Tennessee shattered financial ceilings, generating a school-record $228 million in revenue during the 2024 fiscal year. That’s not just eye-popping—it’s historic.

According to Georgia Tech’s official release, he’s played a central role in boosting the Vols’ annual revenue by over $100 million since 2022. No wonder Tennessee AD Danny White once called him a ‘rising star’ in the industry. Alpert himself was grateful but focused in his first public statement: “I’m incredibly grateful to President [Angel] Cabrera and the search committee for the opportunity to serve as the next athletic director at Georgia Tech.”

That move alone would’ve raised eyebrows—but it’s what’s happening on the field that’s giving this hire some extra shine. According to ESPN’s Bill Connelly and his SP+ projections, Georgia Tech checks in at 44th nationally and 8th in the ACC. While not a dominant projection, SP+ still acknowledged that “If you were watching Georgia Tech in 2024, the Yellow Jackets were probably doing something special. They played three top-10 teams and looked like a top-10 team against all three.”

That growth hasn’t gone unnoticed by some of college football’s most trusted voices. Kirk Herbstreit even dropped a prediction earlier this summer, signaling optimism about the Yellow Jackets’ future under Key. If there’s a buzz starting to build in Atlanta, this is why.

Georgia Tech’s shot at something special

Add Kirk Herbstreit to the growing list of believers in Brent Key’s Georgia Tech rebuild. While joining John Crist on a podcast, Herbstreit didn’t hesitate when Crist went full Ramblin’ Wreck nostalgia and vented about his long-standing Georgia hatred. After Crist admitted, “My dad was kind of like the chaplain of Georgia Tech, and we would go down there to those games. So, we just hated the Bulldogs,” Kirk jumped in with a grin and a question: “Do you like Georgia Tech?” Crist fired back, “Love them.”

That’s when Kirk delivered the goods. “They’re coming up, man. Oh, yeah. They really are. You heard it here first. You heard it here first. I think you got a shot this year.” And he wasn’t just blowing smoke. Herbstreit singled out QB Haynes King, calling him a “badass dude,” before dropping a throwback name that sent old-school Jackets fans straight to 1999. “I think you got back in the Joe Hamilton days. Remember that?” That’s high praise—and maybe a little prophetic.

Georgia Tech only plays one ACC opponent in the SP+ Top 40 this fall. That schedule, plus a second-year bump for the defense and a locker room infused with transfer talent, sets the table for a sneaky-good year.