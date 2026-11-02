ESPN’s Rece Davis Reveals Text to Kirk Herbstreit as He Begs Ryan Day on Costly Ohio State Call: “Kick the Freaking Extra Point”

Ohio State’s loss to the Trojans was frustrating enough, but Ryan Day’s questionable fourth-quarter decisions have given fans and analysts even more reason to question his game management. With the Buckeyes struggling to mount a comeback, one costly two-point conversion call became a major talking point. ESPN’s Rece Davis was so caught up in the moment that he even revealed a text he sent Kirk Herbstreit, making his plea for Day to rethink the decision.

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“I’m begging you. I texted; I didn’t get a response, so I don’t know how he feels,” Davis said on ESPN on November 1. “I texted Herbstriet about this. I’m begging people. I’m a big analytics guy. I believe in them. This two-point conversion stuff. I’m begging you. I’m begging you, coaches, stop it. Get the thing to eight points. Get it to eight points.”

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“I understand. I’ve got to count the number of possessions I need. When you’re as late as Ohio State was the other night, guarantee that you only need it one more time, and then take your chance on the two-point conversion later. I’m begging you. I’m a big believer in analytics, but I also believe you should kick the freaking extra point until you absolutely don’t have to anymore.”

Day’s game management and a decision made Ohio State’s comeback even harder. At the start of the fourth quarter of the game, USC had an 18-point lead against the Buckeyes. The Buckeyes were desperate to make a comeback, and with 2:12 left, they managed to score a touchdown, which took the score to USC 27 and Ohio State 18.

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After scoring a touchdown, teams usually have two options: either an extra point or a two-point conversion. Well, Day chose the second option, and the Buckeyes failed to convert. What is more concerning about this decision is that Ohio State has reportedly failed all six of its two-point conversion attempts under Day.

Here’s what Davis is emphasizing: had the Buckeyes opted for the safer extra point, they would have kept their comeback hopes alive, needing just two touchdowns and a successful two-point conversion to take the lead.

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Ohio State had already faced criticism for its poor game management. Rather than calming the criticism, his comments after the game made people even more frustrated.

“Not having (Julian Sayin) had an impact; there’s no question. But at the end of the day, as a team, we weren’t able—to me—to play well enough to support a young freshman quarterback who was making his first start on the road,” Day told reporters following the game.

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There is no doubt that Sayin’s presence on the field was missed, as Luke Fahey’s first QB start wasn’t as explosive as one would have thought. Ohio State might have handled the game better if Sayin had been healthy and available to start. However, even Sayin would have struggled against USC given how poorly Ohio State was playing. The Buckeyes finished the game with 11 penalties for 71 penalty yards.

During a punt, the kicking team sends the ball downfield to give the opposing team possession farther away from its own end zone. However, Beau Atkinson’s personal foul penalty gave USC a much better starting position. The Buckeyes handed the Trojans an easier scoring opportunity to extend their lead. There is a lot that the Buckeyes will have to look into now, as without their main QB, the team has lost its momentum.