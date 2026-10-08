ESPN’s Rece Davis Urges USC Caution on Lincoln Riley Firing Despite Mounting Pressure: “Have You Lost the Team?”

More often than not, when senior ESPN analyst Rece Davis speaks, college football listens. He already gave a sensible take when LSU was pushing the limits of the SEC’s patience by playing NFL players on the roster.

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Now, when the spotlight is on USC head coach Lincoln Riley as “fire Lincoln” chants thundered throughout the Coliseum against Washington, he is taking a clear side.

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“You should never make a coaching decision based solely on keeping a player or a handful of players,” Davis said on the College GameDay podcast on October 8. “But if you have not lost momentum, and you feel like Lincoln Riley has not lost the locker room. Probably worth saving the money and seeing what it’s like when these freshmen become sophomores.”

USC is 5-1, ranked No. 19, and heading into a Penn State White Out on Saturday night. One loss has come, at home, against Oregon. The next two road games after Penn State are Wisconsin and Indiana, with Ohio State waiting in between.

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So the pressure has not disappeared. Still, USC has spent much of this season leaning on young talent. The Trojans have already seen freshmen make meaningful contributions, including wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and defensive end Luke Wafle.

Wafle was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after USC’s recent win over Washington. The roster is not an old team hanging onto one final chance. There are pieces Riley could still be developing. Considering USC had a 1st-ranked recruiting class this year.

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Davis’ argument is essentially that USC should see what those players look like with another offseason behind them. He borrowed an old line from legendary basketball coach Al McGuire.

“The best thing about freshmen is they become sophomores,” Davis said. “What does it look like they could accomplish when these guys get another year? And maybe another good recruiting class, and some portal sprinkles in there; be careful.”

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USC is coming off a 9-4 season in 2025 in which the Trojans went 7-2 in Big Ten play and finished with wins over Michigan, Nebraska, Iowa, and UCLA. The offense ranked among the nation’s best in several categories, including fifth in third-down conversion rate and fifth in passing offense.

The 2026 offense has also continued to produce. Jayden Maiava has completed 68.6% of his passes for 1,744 yards and 15 touchdowns through six games. USC is averaging 37.3 points and 467 yards per game.

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That is the uncomfortable part of the Riley debate. If USC fires him, it is not doing so because the offense has completely collapsed. It would be doing so because the program has not consistently turned Riley’s offensive production into the kind of results USC expected when it hired him.

Riley’s USC record entering the Penn State game is 40-19. His first season produced an 11-3 record and a Pac-12 title-game appearance, but the next three seasons finished 8-5, 7-6, and 9-4. USC has not made the CFP during his tenure.

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That is where the frustration comes from. The Oregon game exposed it again. The Trojans had a chance to make a statement against a team sitting in the same part of the national pecking order.

Then Washington nearly did it again. The Huskies led 21-10 in the third quarter before USC rallied for a 25-21 victory. In truth, USC’s defense made the plays Riley needed to survive the afternoon.

“I don’t think Lincoln Riley’s an all-time great coach. I think he’s a really good offensive mind,” Davis said. “I think he’s a really good coach. I don’t think he’s destined to be revered among the greats, really good coaches.”

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Davis also pointed toward something that does not show up in a box score: the people around the program. Has Riley lost the locker room? Has the momentum around recruiting started to disappear? Are boosters and the people providing financial support still behind him?

“Have you lost the team?… If you lost them, you probably have to change,” Rece Davis said. “Changing, just because you didn’t make the playoffs again, you know, that’s what I’d be careful.”

CBS Sports reported after the Oregon loss that people familiar with the coaching market put Riley’s buyout at roughly $70 million, though other figures have surfaced over time.

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Lincoln Riley signed a 10-year, $110 million deal when he took the USC job in 2021. Paying that much to move on from a coach would force the school to think twice before making a change. But the money cannot be the only reason to keep him.

USC still has Penn State, Wisconsin, and Ohio State ahead. If those games turn into blowouts and the Trojans start looking like a team that has checked out, the patience will run out much faster.