College football coaches usually stick together when the pressure heats up, even when they are coaching on opposite sidelines. Shortly after his No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers handed No. 18 USC a painful 27-13 loss in Bloomington, reigning national champion Curt Cignetti hopped on social media to defend Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley.

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With USC dropping to 7-3 overall (4-3 in the Big Ten) and seeing its College Football Playoff hopes virtually vanish, fans and media, including the Los Angeles Times, began calling for Riley’s job!

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Cignetti wasn’t having it, firing off a short post on X that quickly went viral with over 1.6 million views: “Lincoln Riley critics CLUELESS. Blind squirrel can see what he is building.”

However, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith pushed back hard against that logic during a heated debate on First Take. While Smith made it clear that he deeply admires what Cignetti has accomplished at Indiana, where the Hoosiers are sitting at 9-1 and chasing back-to-back national titles, he felt the championship coach crossed a line by trying to shield a struggling rival from criticism!

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“Not only do I not agree with him, I don’t give a damn what he says, and he’s the reigning, defending national champion. I have profound respect for Curt Cignetti, and you know why I have profound respect for Curt Cignetti? Because he gets the job done. But respectfully, stick to your own job about getting the job done, and stop trying to come to the protection of someone who doesn’t deserve it,” Smith said.

Smith also made sure to clarify where he stands on Riley’s future in Southern California, looking straight into the camera to tell co-host Shae Cornette and analyst Paul Finebaum that he isn’t actively campaigning for anyone to lose their livelihood. “I am not going to sit up here and call for the firing of Lincoln Riley,” Smith explained. “But if USC decides to go in a different direction, I don’t blame them.”

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For Smith, the biggest issue isn’t just Cignetti’s tweet; it is the glaring double standard across college athletics!

He pointed out that coaches bench, cut, or push out college players every single day if they fail to perform, yet when a head coach falls short year after year, other coaches suddenly demand endless “patience” and free passes!

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When you look at the numbers, it is easy to see why Smith believes USC’s patience should be running thin. Riley is currently the sixth-highest-paid coach in college football, earning $11.5 million a year before bonuses on a 10-year, $110 million contract, and firing him right now would trigger an estimated $70 million buyout.

Before coming to Los Angeles, Riley was a juggernaut at Oklahoma, winning 85% of his games (including a 37-7 Big 12 record), capturing four conference titles, and making three College Football Playoff appearances.

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Since arriving at USC, however, his overall record sits at 42-21, and after going 11-3 in his debut season with Heisman winner Caleb Williams, he is just 31-18 over his last four seasons, tied for No. 36 in the FBS.

Even worse for USC boosters, Riley’s year-by-year win totals have failed to hit double digits since that first season, going from 11-3 to 8-5, then 7-6, 9-4 (ending with an Alamo Bowl loss), and now sitting at 7-3 with just two games left.

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Since USC joined the Big Ten, Riley has held a mediocre 15-10 conference record and has still never reached the College Football Playoff, even after the format expanded to 12 teams.

Even though USC landed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class and pulled off a 30-18 upset over Ohio State earlier this season, fans are still frustrated by ugly setbacks like a 24-7 road loss to unranked Wisconsin and their red-zone meltdown against Indiana, where USC scored just one touchdown in five red-zone trips and threw three interceptions.

Adding insult to injury, Smith noted that the excitement around USC football has noticeably faded, pointing out the abundance of empty seats at the historic LA Coliseum even during marquee matchups like the Ohio State game.

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Meanwhile, crosstown rival UCLA has completely stolen the Southern California spotlight under first-year head coach Bob Chesney, marching to an undefeated 10-0 record (7-0 in the Big Ten) and sitting right in the middle of the playoff hunt.

With USC wrapping up its regular season against Maryland before a massive showdown with UCLA, Smith warned that if Riley loses to the Bruins and finishes with a fourth loss, keeping his job will be nearly impossible to defend.

At the end of the day, college football is a ruthless, results-driven business, especially at a blue-blood program like USC that handed Riley every resource imaginable to win championships. Whether Cignetti was being genuinely supportive or playing mind games with a conference rival, Stephen A. Smith is also within his rights to tell Cignetti to stick to his job!