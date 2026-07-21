ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Calls for $87M College HC to Be Fired: “Get Rid of Him”

Months after signing his contract extension with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Kalen DeBoer’s situation remains heavily debated. There are divided opinions regarding his Alabama tenure so far, and about his contract extension. Stephen A. Smith is one of those against him heading into another season with the Crimson Tide, and feels DeBoer should be gone.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“He’s lost four games each season,” Stephen A. Smith said to Jordan Rodgers on ESPN College Football. “They were lucky to get to the postseason. This man’s supposed to be about offense. They scored three points. Paul Finebaum, I’m talking about Indiana, handed them their lunch money. They beat them like they stole something; they waved the white flag.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’ve got Alabama fans talking about buying the man out. Give him some money just to go away. Call him Jimbo Fisher, call him Kelly, all right, dude. Get rid of him because he ain’t the guy, and you’re sitting here saying that Lane Kiffin, who just got there, barely had an opportunity to change clothes, hasn’t coached a game yet, and he’s under more pressure than Kalen DeBoer. What’s wrong with you, Jordan, what is wrong with you?”

Kalen DeBoer recently agreed to a seven-year contract extension worth $87.5 million that runs through 2033. This was, although his former contract was on till 2031. The agreement came under heavy scrutiny from several college football personalities, with Paul Finebaum being one of the most vocal of the bunch. In just two years with the program, he has accumulated a 20-8 record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even when he made the College Football Playoff in his second season, they exited the competition in an infamous defeat. The Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama 38-3 in the CFP quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl. The offensive performance was too embarrassing for a head coach who held roles in several programs as the wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach, and, notably, offensive coordinator.

However, Finebaum, who was in support of Stephen A. Smith’s stance, explained previously that Alabama tied him down to a contract because the Michigan Wolverines were likely to offer him the head coaching role to replace Sherrone Moore. Regardless, Finebaum was displeased with the whole idea of extension from Alabama.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Kalen DeBoer has the backing of the most relevant person here: Nick Saban. The legendary coach is not only DeBoer’s predecessor, who went on to become one of college football’s greatest coaches, but he also holds an advisory role in the program. This means he still has a say on DeBoer’s future to an extent. And contrary to what others think, Saban wants the fans and leadership of Alabama to give DeBoer some more time.