ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Predicts Massive Blowout for Week 4 SEC Matchup Between CFP Contenders

The last time Georgia and Oklahoma met on the field, things got wild. The 2018 Rose Bowl needed two overtimes before the Bulldogs finally escaped with a 54-48 win over the Sooners and a ticket to the national title game. This time, the setting is Athens, and the picture looks different. One side is ranked No. 2. The other has already slipped out of the polls, and Stephen A. Smith expects this reunion to be nowhere near as close.

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On ESPN’s First Take, former NFL defensive tackle Gerald McCoy pushed back on the idea that Oklahoma has no shot. He feels “extremely confident in what we’re about to do” as he backs the Sooners despite their uneven start. Stephen A. Smith immediately took the other side, turning the conversation into something closer to a warning than a prediction.

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“You’re about to get your a– kicked,” he said. “It’s just that simple. Y’all have no chance in this game.”

Smith acknowledged the confidence that comes with Oklahoma’s defense, though. The Sooners have been excellent on that side of the ball through three games. OU is allowing only 7.7 points per game and just 104.3 passing yards per game, both among the best marks in the country. They also lead the SEC in tackles for loss, third-down defense, red-zone defense, and passing defense.

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Smith even took the time to read out what Kirby Smart had to say about Brent Venables’ defense.

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“It’s fundamentally sound, aggressive, and attacking,” the Georgia head coach said. “They are one of the top in the country every year in tackles for a loss and sacks.”

Kirby Smart’s concern is understandable. Georgia has plenty of firepower, but Oklahoma’s defense has allowed just two touchdowns across three games, both coming on the ground against Michigan. The problem is that the Sooners have not given that defense much help, and that makes the case for Smith.

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Oklahoma lost 17-10 to Michigan in Week 2 and then struggled to put away New Mexico, winning 14-6 as a 21.5-point favorite. The offense has been especially shaky through the air. QB John Mateer has thrown for 652 yards and six touchdowns, but he has also dealt with costly mistakes. He threw a late interception against the Wolverines that helped set up the winning touchdown drive. He was then picked off twice in the first half against New Mexico.

That is the opening Georgia gets. The Bulldogs have started 3-0 while piling up a plus-138 scoring differential. They have not allowed a first-quarter point, outscoring opponents 56-0 in the opening 15 minutes.

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And Gunner Stockton has been remarkably efficient. He has completed 38 of 45 passes for 583 yards and nine touchdowns with an 84.4% completion rate. Against Western Kentucky, he tied a Georgia single-game record with five touchdown passes.

“He’s just a really good football player,” Brent Venables said Tuesday. “The guy’s been a winner his whole life — plays the game the right way.”

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That creates the real question heading into Saturday. Can Oklahoma’s defense keep Georgia from turning this into the runaway Smith expects?

“I think it’s going to be over early,” Smith said. “I don’t think Oklahoma is going to be that good. I could be wrong. I’ve been wrong in the past, but not often. And when it comes to this, I doubt it. I’m not just expecting a win. I’m expecting a blowout in Athens, Georgia. It’ll be as interesting as Georgia wants to make it. It’s just that simple.”

There is also far more riding on this than bragging rights. Oklahoma already has one loss, and No. 1 Texas is waiting soon after Georgia. Another defeat would make the Sooners’ road back into the CFP picture considerably more complicated.

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Saturday marks the Sooners’ first trip to Sanford Stadium and only the second meeting between the programs. McCoy believes Oklahoma can write a different ending this time, while Smith is expecting something far less competitive.