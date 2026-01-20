EssentiallySports’ Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2026 College Football Season

Two years ago, the Indiana Hoosiers hired a 62-year old man from James Madison University to be their next head coach. He brought dreams of winning the program’s first National Championship with him from Harrisonburg. I’m not sure many people thought he could actually achieve it at Indiana, but he did. And it only took him two years.

Curt Cignetti dug a program that had the most losses of any Division I program in NCAA history out of the mud and turned them into national champions in precisely 781 days. It can’t be understated just how incredible the work he’s done in Bloomington is. There’s no better coach in the country right now.

With that said, will the Hoosiers be the best team in the country next season? Here’s our way-too-early Top-25 rankings for 2026.

1. Indiana Hoosiers

Imago Curt Cignetti’s Indiana have been on a tear this season, with a 6-0 start. Credits: Curt Cignetti Twitter

If this season has taught me anything, it’s not to bet against Curt Cignetti. Indiana is set to lose a lot of talent, but they’ve already started to reload with the No. 7 transfer portal class in the country, according to 247 Sports. They’ll be back in the CFP next season.

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

I know Notre Dame missed the CFP this season, but there was a strong argument to be made for them getting in. So, they should only be better next year. CJ Carr will be entering his second year as the starter. They’re set to return a ton of pieces on defense, and they’ve finally started adding some impact players in the transfer portal.

3. Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns also missed the CFP this season, but there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic for 2026. Arch Manning really found his footing in the back half of this season and will be back in the burnt orange next year. They’re also bringing in the No. 3 transfer portal class, which includes guys like Cam Colemand and Hollywood Smothers. They’ll be in the mix as well.

4. Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes are returning a ton of players on offense, including their starting quarterback, their No. 1 running back, and their receiver. They’re losing a lot of pieces defensively, but the Buckeyes are almost always strong on that side of the ball. They’re bringing in the No. 4 transfer portal class with key additions to their defensive line and secondary. I’d be shocked if they don’t make a run at the National Championship next year.

5. Georgia Bulldogs

There’s an argument to be made that the Georgia Bulldogs were a top-three team in the country this season. I know they didn’t even make the semifinals, but I think they were a better team than Ole Miss, and they’ll be returning a lot of key players, including their starting quarterback. They were young this year, but that experience should help them in the long run.

6. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech has solidified its position as one of the top teams in the NIL world, and now it’s signing one of the best portal classes in the country. Brendan Sorsby will take this offense to new heights; they need to maintain their dominance on the defensive side of the ball.

7. Oregon Ducks

You could make the argument that the Oregon Ducks should be higher, but Dan Lanning has proven he can’t win games in the postseason. For that reason, they’re knocked down to No. 7, even though talent-wise, they’re probably top-five.

8. LSU Tigers

Imago December 1, 2025: New LSU Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin holds his first press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz and meets with the media for the first time at Tiger Stadium s South Stadium Club in Baton Rouge, LA. /CSM Baton Rouge USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251201_zma_c04_045 Copyright: xJonathanxMailhesx

I love Lane Kiffin and what he’s building in Baton Rouge. The Tigers have the No. 1 portal class, which includes Sam Leavitt, the top passer in the portal, and a boatload of receivers. They will have one of the most explosive offenses in the nation, and Blake Baker is back to do his thing on the defensive side of the ball.

9. Ole Miss Rebels

I’m betting on the fact that Trinidad Chambliss will be back for 2026. He’s going to tie the NCAA in some legal battles, and they’re going to have to give in. If he’s the Rebels’ QB1 next year, they’ll be back in the CFP with the portal class they’re bringing in.

10. Miami Hurricanes

Did the Miami Hurricanes just play for the National Championship? Yes. Were they really the second-best team in the country? I’m not so sure. Right now, they don’t even have a starting quarterback for next season. They’re trying to steal Darian Mensah from Duke, but the Blue Devils are fighting that hard, and I’m not sure they’ll be able to. A lot of questions in Miami next year, but they should still be solid.

11. Texas A&M Aggies

Mike Elko led the Texas A&M Aggies to an 11-1 record before they were bounced in the first round of the CFP. They have the foundation in place, though, and Marcel Reed is coming back. If they can keep building on last season, the sky’s the limit for the Aggies.

12. Oklahoma Sooners

John Mateer is back, and if he can stay 100 percent healthy, the Oklahoma Sooners will be knocking on the door of the CFP for the second consecutive season. I’ve been a little disappointed by their portal haul, but they’ve brought in some pieces that will help them out in 2026. The key will be Mateer’s health.

13. Alabama Crimson Tide

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Rose Bowl-Alabama at Indiana Jan 1, 2026 Pasadena, CA, USA Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer looks on before the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Rose Bowl Stadium. Pasadena Rose Bowl Stadium CA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20260101_lbm_al2_004

I want to see Alabama burn as much as the rest of you do, but the fact of the matter is, they’re still Bama. They’re not going to be bad. In fact, they’re probably going to make the playoffs, because that’s just what they do. Kalen DeBoer’s seat is heating up, so he’s going to feel the pressure to win in 2026.

14. USC Trojans

I’m higher on USC than a lot of people, but that’s just because I love Jayden Maiava and think he could be in the running for the Heisman in 2026. The Trojans also have the top recruiting class in the nation to pair with some help from the transfer portal. Top-15 team in the country in my eyes.

15. BYU Cougars

The BYU Cougars won 12 games in 2025 and narrowly avoided their coach being poached. They have a solid core, including quarterback Bear Bachmeier, and they’re supplementing their needs (mainly their offensive line) in the transfer portal.

16. Louisville Cardinals

Expectations are sky-high for Jeff Brohm and the Louisville Cardinals in 2026. They looked like competitors in the ACC for a while. They just didn’t have their guy at quarterback. Now they do in Ohio State transfer, Lincoln Keinholz. If he plays well, the Cardinals could be ACC champs.

17. Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines have gone through a lot since winning the National Championship in 2023, but they should be back to being one of the best teams in the country in 2026. Bryce Underwood is back for his second season, and if he makes the steps everyone believes he can, the Wolverines could be dancing in the CFP next year.

18. SMU Mustangs

After making the CFP in 2024, the SMU Mustangs missed out in 2025. They regressed as a team, but Kevin Jennings is returning, which gives this offense a very high ceiling. Combine him with an underrated transfer portal class, and the Mustangs will be in the mix for the ACC title.

19. Washington Huskies

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Washington at Michigan Oct 18, 2025 Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. 2 passes in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Ann Arbor Michigan Stadium Michigan USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRickxOsentoskix 20251018_jcd_aa1_0063

Much like USC, I feel like I’m probably higher on the Washington Huskies than most, but I love their quarterback. Demond Williams is a beast, and they were lucky to retain him after he nearly transferred to LSU. This offense is going to be explosive, and they made some key additions on defense in the portal.

20. Iowa Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the most No. 20 team ever. It feels like they’re always good, but never great, and I don’t expect that to be much different in 2026 with all the new faces starting next season.

21. Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers would be higher on this list if they were able to land one of the top quarterbacks in the portal, but instead that had to settle for Ryan Staub. He hasn’t played much, so he’s a bit of an unknown, which is why I have to rank the Vols this low. If he balls out, they could easily be a top-15 team, though.

22. Missouri Tigers

The Missouri Tigers have a very winnable schedule in 2026, and they have a pretty talented transfer portal class coming in, which includes Ole Miss QB Austin Simmons, who was a top-50 player in the portal. The Tigers also return Ahmad Hardy, who led the SEC in rushing this year.

23. Utah Utes

The Utah Utes lost their head coach this offseason, but they were able to maintain some continuity with the hire of Morgan Scalley from within their own building. They’re losing a lot of talent, but retained their starting quarterback and leading rusher. There will be some growing pains, but Utah should still be pretty good in 2026.

24. Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn Statepoached Matt Campbell from Iowa State after swinging and missing on some head coaching candidates. He essentially brought the entire Iowa State team with him through the portal, including Rocco Becht, one of the top passers available. There shouldn’t be many growing pains for Campbell in State College, but we’ll see if they can live up to the top-25 hype.

25. Kentucky Wildcats

I don’t know if the Kentucky Wildcats are actually a top-25 team, but I loved the Will Stein hire, and they’re bringing in the No. 9 transfer portal class, which includes Notre Dame QB transfer Kenny Minchey, a former four-star recruit. Stein is going to get the most out of this offense, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re one of the better offenses in the SEC this season. They’re my dark horse, so I thought I’d put them at No. 25.