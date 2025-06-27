Ethan “Boobie” Feaster Reacts as Kirby Smart’s Georgia Loses Second 5-Star to SEC Rival in 2026 Class

Georgia just took a major hit on the 2026 recruiting trail. Five-star OT Jackson Cantwell, the No. 1 overall prospect in the class, stunned the CFB world by committing to Miami in May. The 6’8″, 325-pound giant from Nixa, Missouri, had visited Athens six times and was widely expected to join the Bulldogs. But in the end, it was the Hurricanes who sealed the deal. “I think relationships won out in the end,” said Cantwell. Adding, “It just felt genuine the whole way.” Miami HC Mario Cristobal and OL coach Alex Mirabal built the connection that mattered. Here, Georgia, despite a strong push, lost their top target, not just to any school, but to a rising SEC rival. So, the ripple effects are already being felt across the recruiting landscape.

Given that, Kirby Smart and Georgia just took another major blow on the 2026 recruiting trail. A five-star target slipped away to an SEC rival. This time, it’s elite CB Jorden Edmonds—now headed to Alabama. The Sprayberry High School standout, ranked as the No. 1 CB and No. 27 overall player in the nation, chose the Tide over Georgia, Oklahoma, and the Vols. A top-5 talent in the state of Georgia, Edmonds was expected to stay home—but Alabama’s replacement staff pulled off the upset. Now with two five-stars—Jackson Cantwell and Edmonds—gone to SEC foes, the heat is rising in Athens. And now, after Georgia lost a second five-star to Alabama, even rising 2026 WR Ethan “Boobie” Feaster couldn’t stay quiet.

When 5-Star RB Ezavier “EJ” Crowell committed to Alabama on June 26, it didn’t take long for the buzz to build. On3’s Hayes Fawcett broke the news—and four-star wide receiver Ethan Feaster wasted no time, dropping a quick “My boa 🤞🏼” in the comments. Feaster, the explosive DeSoto (TX) playmaker, had once been on Georgia’s radar and held offers from over 46 Power 5 programs—including the Bulldogs. But when it came down to it, his final trio is now set: LSU, USC, and Texas A&M, with a commitment coming on July 4. So, his message to Crowell? More than just support. It felt like a sign of connection—two rising stars, locked into the SEC spotlight, recognizing each other’s moves on the big stage.

But Crowell didn’t make this call on hype alone. He’s been locked in with the Tide for a while, logging over 15 visits to Tuscaloosa since last fall. With every return trip, the connection only grew stronger. “Every time I’m back, it just feels right. You can’t fake the culture … it’s built into everything they do,” said Crowell. “Seeing other schools has been good for perspective, but Alabama always holds up.” So, in the end, it wasn’t just a commitment—it was a confirmation. For Crowell, Alabama simply felt like home. And he chose Tide over Georgia, Texas, and Auburn.

And why not? From day one, Alabama RBs coach Robert Gillespie made Crowell a top priority—and the bond only grew stronger when the 4-star back reclassified into the 2026 class. “Our relationship has definitely grown. Every visit, our conversations get deeper—not just about football but life, too,” said Crowell. Adding, “I feel like he really understands me and what I’m looking for.” That connection wasn’t the only thing that impressed him.

“The more I’m around, the more I see how detailed and organized everything is. Nothing is done just to be done—there’s always a purpose behind it. That stood out a lot,” he added. So, for Crowell, it’s not just about schemes—it’s about trust, structure, and vision. Now, while Kalen DeBoer is building momentum by stacking back-to-back five-star commitments, Kirby Smart’s Georgia isn’t just taking hits—they’re still swinging. The Bulldogs just bounced back by landing a talented four-star wide receiver.

Georgia’s newest pickup

Georgia’s in-state recruiting fire just keeps burning. According to On3’s 2025 Industry Team Rankings, the Bulldogs sit at No. 2 with 28 commits already in the fold. But Kirby Smart isn’t stopping there. The 2026 class still has work to be done—ranked No. 4 with 22 pledges so far—and they just added another big piece. On June 26, Chad Simmons dropped the news: “4-star WR Craig Dandridge commits to Georgia. 🐶.” With that, the Bulldogs landed their 14th in-state commitment for 2026, joining names like Zykie Helton, Ryan Mosley, Jordan Smith, and Carter Luckie. So, the message is clear—Georgia’s backyard belongs to Kirby Smart.

But Georgia’s hot streak didn’t slow down—if anything, it caught fire. Craig Dandridge became the fourth big-name recruit to join the Bulldogs this week, following DL Corey Howard, EDGE Khamari Brooks, and RB Jae Lamar. Kirby Smart’s recruiting machine is rolling. But landing Dandridge wasn’t a walk in the park. Georgia Tech made a serious push, hoping to steal one from their in-state rivals. And for good reason—the No. 38 WR nationally and No. 26 player in Georgia had the Yellow Jackets dreaming big. In the end, though, the pull of Athens proved too strong.

Craig Dandridge wasn’t short on options. With 25 offers on the table, the four-star wideout eventually trimmed his list to six: Florida, Georgia, Vols, Georgia Tech, and more. But in the end, it was Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs who sealed the deal. “I just felt a different connection at Georgia. They’re doing the right things to prepare their players for the next level,” said Dandridge, making his commitment crystal clear.

The timing? Couldn’t have been better. With Georgia already on a roll, Dandridge’s pledge added even more fuel to a red-hot recruiting run. So, one setback, one big win—but the real question now is: Can Georgia keep the streak alive?