Bret Bielema Confirms Major Last-Minute Shakeup in Illinois Camp After Big Update on Luke Altmyer’s Backup

The optimism in Champaign feels different this fall. A four-spot climb in the preseason AP poll reflects the rise around Bret Bielema’s program. And at the heart of it all is QB Luke Altmyer. But in football, certainty comes with an asterisk. One hit, one awkward miss, and suddenly the conversation shifts from Altmyer’s 2700 yards to who’s waiting in the wings? And the Fighting Illini has its answer ready.

Two potential names popping off the roster are Ethan Hampton and Carson Boyd, and Bielema is thrilled to see what they bring to the turf. “Obviously, everybody’s talking about Luke, but I really, really thought Ethan Hampton has really had a nice camp, continued to grow,” Bret Bielema said on the Illini Inquirer. It’s not a recent development that thrust Hampton Bielema’s attention. The media days saw his mention as well. “Ethan Hampton has truly been what we saw in the spring, if not even better. So, super excited about him as a player.”

It’s pretty clear that Luke Altmyer is the hot topic at Champaign, but Hampton’s potential cannot go unnoticed. That guy has racked in quite the numbers. One would assume the backup to be inexperienced or a freshman like Boyd, but Hampton brings with him four years of seasoning with the Northern Illinois Huskies and was a starter in 2024. He completed 144 of 247 passes for 1,600 yards and 12 touchdowns, finishing with a 44.1 QBR. Hampton admitted the transition came with its share of uncertainty as he adjusted to a new locker room and higher expectations.“There was nervousness and there was the ‘not really knowing what to expect,’ and the unknown lingering in your mind,” Hampton said Illini Inquirer, “But anywhere you go, you’ll find good people, but I’m fortunate enough that Coach [Bret Bielema] has recruited one of the best teams in terms of quality of people in the country.”

Now, coming to Carson Boyd. Although a freshman, the coaching staff is seriously considering him as the backup. “Actually, Carson Boyd just had a nice couple of series out there on the field. So, really excited about where he’s come along,” Bielema said. At Cardinal Ritter College Prep, he led his team to the Missouri State Championship (38-25), splitting time with another Division I quarterback, completing 80% of his passes, throwing for 3,734 yards with 57 passing touchdowns. And the Missouri product is hungry for knowledge. He has described himself, “like a sponge”, absorbing every bit of experience from the O-line.

Bret Bielema’s LB locker room spots another potential

Moving to the defense, the linebacker room saw another addition. Ismael Kante grabbed the eyeballs. As a JUCO kid, he topped the charts. Last season at Iowa Central CC, he turned in a 71-tackle, four-sack season, as per 247Sports. And he is here for the grind. “Want to be here for my next two years and settle here, and I really want to build something special here,” he had stated per WCIA3’s Glenn Kinley.

His addition to the OL lineup is kind of interesting. Bielema fell short of one OLB during the drills, so he threw in Kante for the grabs. Did he disappoint? Far away from that, his blocking prowess earned Bielema’s nod, as he stated, “Looks (Kante) really impressive.” One reporter posed the question, “When do you think that move unlocked for Ish, or why was that a fit for?”

Biet Beilema continued with, “Well, first off, he’s come in and been very impressive. He’s played inside. We’re really deep at inside backer. You know, we got obviously Dylan Rosiek, Malachi Hood, James Kreutz, you know, just a lot of guys there that have played some really good football for us.” Kante is still probably the fifth or sixth linebacker at Champaign, but his impressive flashes earned him approval. Given his potential, he might be an asset to the roster.

“And there was actually a day or two where we were a little bit banged up at outside backer, so we rolled him up there, and he just looked really good. So, you know, I would say he’s probably our sixth outside linebacker, fifth six, but he just brings a unique skill set that’s really good.”

For Illinois, the pieces are in place; the challenge now is providing it on Saturdays.