Florida State true freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard is making progress toward the next step in his recovery. He was shot in the back of the head on August 31 in an incident later described as a case of mistaken identity.

The incident happened outside the Havana Heights Apartment as Pritchard was dropping off his baby cousin and aunt. He was admitted to the intensive care unit at the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital in Jacksonville in October. Seventy-four days after the incident, the true freshman is finally going home from the hospital after completing the rehab.

Steward Moore shared the heartwarming moment on X. In the video, Pritchard can be seen coming out of his room in the hospital amid applause from family members and the hospital staff.

Over the last few weeks, the LB has been working on his recovery. From opening his eyes to moving his arm and eventually working on taking a few steps, he is coming off strong. Along with being able to talk, he has been able to lift weights. “When I first got here, I couldn’t even move my whole right side,” Pritchard shared in a conversation with reporter Stewart Moore. “It started off with that, and after that it just got better and better.”

For so long, fans have been praying for his health, including President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania.

Fans get teary-eyed for Ethan Pritchard

The entire FSU community and Tallahassee have come forward to share their well-wishes for Ethan’s recovery. After receiving news that the freshman linebacker is returning home, fans are overjoyed, eyes brimming with tears. “Ethan is a DAWG!! So much fight and toughness. KUDOS to him and his great medical and support team,” a fan poured out his feelings.

Another individual shared, “God Bless you!! We are continuing to pray for you Ethan!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️💛🏹.” When he was hospitalized, the FSU community kept him in its prayers. During the win against East Texas A&M, the locker room wore armbands to show their support, while Junior safety Earl Little Jr. carried Ethan’s jersey onto the field in honor of him.

Keeping his fans updated on his health, he shared, “OTW miracle baby.” On Friday night, college football will hear his words for the first time at WASH news. “Awesome recovery! 🙏❤️,” shared another individual.

Well-wishes for his recovery kept pouring in. “God bless his heart!! ❤️,” wrote another netizen. Ethan is still recovering from his injury, so it will be a while before we see him at Doak Campbell Stadium. However, the linebacker is mentally on it. In an X post, he shared his photograph clad in football gear, with the caption, “Only Time will tell.”

A fan commented. “I love this!!! Exciting news! You’re amazing, Ethan. 💪🏻Hope to see you at the game. 😳😉🥰 Go NOLES! ♥️🍢💛.” To support him and his family, fans started a GoFundMe campaign, raising nearly $150,000 in donations, including a $10,000 contribution from head coach Mike Norvell’s Keep Climbing Family Foundation.