Evan Stewart Injury Could Be Blessing in Disguise for Dan Lanning in Fresh Oregon Verdict

The news of Evan Stewart’s injury might have rattled Ducks fans at first glance, but this might just be the opening Oregon didn’t know it needed. Stewart, the dynamic wideout with 600+ yards and 5 touchdowns last season, was easily the Ducks’ most reliable deep threat. His absence, however, has now cracked the door wide open for two veterans and one superstar-in-waiting to reshape the Oregon receiver room entirely.

“Who steps up without Evan Stewart? When thinking about who replaces Stewart’s production, he had 48 catches last year, over 600 yards, and five touchdowns,” said Locked On Ducks host Spencer McLaughlin. “When I first discussed [it] this went to Gary Bryant Jr. and Justius Lowe. They’re the most experienced guys in the room. Lowe is going into his fourth year of college football. Gary Bryant Jr. is going into his sixth year of college football.” Between them, Bryant and Lowe bring a combined decade of college football experience. Bryant, heading into his sixth year, offers explosive playmaking and positional versatility. Lowe, stepping into his fourth year, knows the system and brings the consistency Dan Lanning needs. But it’s not just about the reps these two can log; it’s about how they ease the path for one of the biggest names in Oregon’s future.



“I got excited thinking about the possibility of this Evan Stewart injury, which definitely stinks, opening the door for Dakorien Moore,” McLaughlin added. Moore isn’t just another blue-chip recruit. The top-ranked receiver in the country, Moore, brings a different kind of energy. According to McLaughlin, “Dakorien Moore can be better than Tez Johnson,” who himself is one of the best, if not the best, wide receivers Oregon has produced. Johnson was on track for back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons before an injury cut his year short. Moore, bigger and more explosive downfield, could emerge as Oregon’s most dominant receiver in program history. After all, he is ranked number 1.

Now, the value of Bryant and Lowe will go beyond just catching passes. With Stewart sidelined, they become the veterans tasked with supporting Moore through the nuances of Power 4 football. Whether it’s mastering route trees, reading coverages, or simply navigating the pressure, Bryant and Lowe are critical in smoothing Moore’s transition. Stewart’s loss might shift Oregon’s WR dynamic, but it also sets the stage for a more complete and versatile attack.

If Moore hits his ceiling, and if Bryant and Lowe hold steady, the Ducks might come out of this injury stronger. Dan Lanning’s offense loses one weapon but potentially finds a better overall formula. And in the chaos of college football, that’s often how championship stories quietly begin.

Why Oregon’s future may already be here

Dakorien Moore’s arrival in Eugene might’ve been billed as a long-term investment, but Evan Stewart’s injury has fast-tracked the timeline. With the Ducks’ WR1 sidelined till the latter part of the season, Moore becomes a necessity. And based on his spring performance, he’s ready to answer the call. Moore’s 35-yard sideline grab during the spring game was a warning shot to the rest of the Big Ten. With his length, catch radius, and vertical speed, Moore is already flashing traits that separate elite college receivers from the rest. As Fox Sports’ RJ Young put it, “The guy I’m really excited to see is a true freshman—Dakorien Moore.”

And the comparisons are growing louder by the week. “He’s the closest thing Oregon has to a Jeremiah Smith-type talent,” Young said on his Adapt & Respond podcast. That’s high praise, considering Smith just broke the FBS freshman receiving record while helping Ohio State to a national title. Moore’s athletic traits echo Smith’s profile. And in an offense suddenly looking for a new identity, he might just be the piece that ties it all together.

While Oregon’s veterans, Justius Lowe and Gary Bryant Jr., provide structure, it’s Moore’s ceiling that could elevate the Ducks back into the playoffs. His chemistry with fellow QB Dante Moore only sweetens the outlook. The Ducks may not have planned on Moore leading the way this early, but Dan Lanning now has every reason to trust the true freshman to carry a heavy load. And if Moore lives up to the hype, Evan Stewart’s unfortunate injury might just be remembered as the moment a superstar was born.