Even Ty Simpson Is Left Stunned by 100-Year Alabama History on the Line Against Indiana

The Rose Bowl clash between Indiana and Alabama is embedded in a century-old history. The game will mark Alabama’s 100th anniversary of its first national championship win in 1926. But it gets better. The program is also playing the game to seal its 1000th all-time win. The stakes couldn’t be any higher. However, Bama QB Ty Simpson was clueless when asked about it.

Ty Simpson appeared on a December 24 podcast with Alabama legends Patrick Surtain II and Terrion Arnold.

“It’s a special bowl game for sure. Got a lot of history into it. It’s the 100th anniversary of Alabama’s first national title, which was also a Rose Bowl win,” Patrick Surtain told Simpson. “You’re also playing for the program’s thousandth all-time win. How aware are you of that history?”

Ty Simpson, before replying, paused for a moment and quickly blurted, “I don’t know” about the stakes involved in the Indiana game. However, the Bama QB1 quickly acknowledged the legacy and even praised the two Bama legends for what they had accomplished under Nick Saban’s leadership. “It’s really cool though,” said Simpson. “If you think about all the years going back, even to when y’all were there, right?

You all built this, and it’s the reason why I came here. It’s the reason why I stayed. And the biggest thing is about building your brand, as Saban says all the time, and creating a legacy. What would you rather be doing than to make your mark on the 100th (anniversary of the) Rose Bowl national championship win and then the thousandth win for Alabama?”

Alabama’s legacy truly started with its first national title win against a powerful West Coast team, Washington. The Crimson Tide stunned the country and upset the Huskies 20-19 under coach Wallace Wade. It didn’t just give Bama its first national title, but also legitimized Southern Football’s relevance nationally. So much so that even a young Bear Bryant listened to the game on the radio, and it kindled his eternal fandom for Alabama football.

Upon returning, the players were treated like heroes throughout the South. Bama’s players on the train were mobbed by thousands at every stop, and they received expensive gifts, including watches. Within a few months, the fandom was at its zenith. Alabama’s student magazine held a contest for the program’s fight song, and that’s where the lines “Remember the Rose Bowl, we’ll win then” came to be.

Moreover, Bear Bryant’s backup QB, Mal Moore played a pivotal role in convincing Saban to come to Tuscaloosa. He even camped outside Saban’s house and wouldn’t take no for an answer. Consequently, Saban’s wife, Miss Terry, felt sorry for Moore and invited him inside, and that kick-started the Saban chapter for Bama.

It’s a whole cascade of the butterfly effect if one thinks about it and how the 1926 national championship win is so crucial to Alabama’s entire legacy. Later players, such as Patrick Surtain and Terrion Arnold, took the heritage forward, even playing a crucial role in Ty Simpson’s stay in Tuscaloosa.

Terrion Arnold and Patrick Surtain’s legacy propelled Simpson to be the Bama QB1

Both Patrick Surtain and Terrion Arnold are a part of the golden generation of Alabama football. Surtain joined the team in 2018 as a five-star recruit and played 41 games, including 38 consecutive starts. In that period, Alabama won the 2020 national championship, and the CB was named a unanimous All-American. Never mind his 9th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Arnold, too, had a similar trajectory.

The Tallahassee, Florida, native came to Alabama in 2021 and quickly cemented his status as a legacy cornerback. The honors, including a First-Team All-American and Freshman All-American, came easily in 2023 and 2022. Eventually, the 6-foot shutdown corner was drafted 24th overall in the NFL last year and is currently playing for the Detroit Lions. That was also the time when Simpson was finding his feet at Alabama, learning behind QBs like Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe.

“Even though I wasn’t playing, I was practicing against NFL players every single day,” said the Bama QB1. “15 or so guys on defense. Terrion Arnold, Will Anderson Jr., Dallas Turner, Brian Branch, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Malachi Moore, Christian Harris, Henry To’oTo’o, Khyree Jackson… just to name a few.” The team’s consistent quality eventually motivated Simpson to stay at Alabama, and Terrion’s 2023 season likely had a lasting impact.

In 2023, Terrion totaled 63 tackles, 12 defended passes, and a sack to top it off. That’s quality at its supreme. Factor in that Bama lost to Michigan in the playoff semifinal, and Simpson got the final motivation to lead Bama under center. “It’s what you came here for. It’s what you stayed for. It’s what you dream of as a kid,” said Simpson about his dream to win the national title for Alabama.

Now, Alabama has a dominant foe in Indiana in the playoff quarterfinal. The Hoosiers are currently favored by 7 points and come into the game undefeated. Indiana is eighth nationally in total offense and fourth nationally in total defense. Plus, they have a Heisman-winning QB in Fernando Mendoza. Of course, Ty Simpson will have to be on his toes throughout. But considering his clean 232-yard OU performance, Alabama might just cruise into the semifinals. Getting one step closer to its 19th national title.