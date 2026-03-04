“Every Day We Wait They’re Suffering”: Tim Tebow Makes Urgent Plea to Congress Over Noble Cause

More than 15 years have passed since Tim Tebow terrorized defenses at Florida, winning the Heisman and the national title in the process. But that heroism has remained intact. If not on the field, then off the field. The former Gators QB testified before Congress and has taken on the responsibility to help child sexual abuse victims.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Tebow appeared before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism and urged Congress to pass his ‘Renewed Hope Act.’ “It is a thin line between tortured and treasured. And you are that thin line. And all of you are that thin line,” Tebow said. “Every day we wait, they’re suffering, they’re crying, and I believe right now many of them are praying that we would respond.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But how are we really going to respond? Will we actually accept the responsibility of caring for these boys and girls and truly protecting them? Or are we just going to continue to talk about it?” the 2007 Heisman winner asked the subcommittee. As per the ‘Tim Tebow Foundation,’ more than 89,000 children are still seeking justice. The 38-year-old also focused on sexual abuse and exploitation on social media. He urged the subcommittee to find relevant gaps in pre-established federal systems and accurately identify victims of sexual abuse. If the ‘Renewed Hope Act’ gets passed, it will be the biggest step yet for the Tim Tebow Foundation’s cause.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starting in 2010, the Tim Tebow Foundation has worked on identifying children of sexual abuse and bringing “faith, hope, and love, needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need.” The foundation has taken regular measures and undertaken fundraising for its anti-human trafficking initiatives. So far, it has rescued more than 3,500 survivors and operates in 60 countries with 46 safe houses around the globe.

Tebow also shared his campaign on X and urged people to show their support for the act. “Tell Congress to pass the Renewed Hope Act and fight child exploitation,” Tebow wrote on X, sharing the e-link for registering support. With his act, Tebow aims to build a “bigger rescue team of analysts and investigators” to save the children of sexual abuse and urges support for his “difficult” endeavor.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

This isn’t the first time Tebow has stood for the noble cause. On February 19, 2026, Tebow’s foundation partnered with Autoland Jacksonville to combat human trafficking and support critically ill children. A portion of every car’s sale went to the foundation’s cause. “Through our partnerships with SMBS Ministries and the Tim Tebow Foundation, we’re able to help extend love, support, and safety to those who need it most,” Andre Zaharchenya, CEO of Autoland Jacksonville, said. Tebow, though, isn’t alone in this fight, and he has unwavering support from his wife.

Right after finishing up his career with Florida, Tebow started his foundation in 2010. And since 2014, the foundation has conducted the ‘Night to Shine’ annual prom every year in February. It honors people with special needs and is held at churches worldwide, emphasizing value and God’s love. Apart from that, the 38-year-old’s foundation also assists in profound medical needs and uses his famous persona to further the cause. His wife, too, is following the same blueprint.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tim Tebow’s wife is also bringing in transformational changes

Tim’s wife, Demi-Leigh Tebow, is the 2017 Miss Universe winner and was the second South African woman to win the prize in 39 years. She has used her public persona to become a second pillar in Tebow’s noble cause.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One of the greatest honors of my life is to be able to fight against human trafficking alongside my husband and the Tim Tebow Foundation,” Demi-Leigh Tebow said.

Apart from assisting Tim Tebow’s cause, the Sedgefield, South Africa native is also vocal about women’s causes. She highlighted the gender wage gap as the biggest problem for women and also spoke out against sexual harassment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Men should know that their actions have consequences,” Demi-Leigh said. Although she doesn’t consider herself a feminist. “I think sometimes the term ‘feminism’ can get skewed where feminism comes across as being against men, and I don’t see myself as that.”

Both Tim Tebow’s and his wife’s efforts together are bringing in a monumental change in society. It’s a testament to what public figures can do and go beyond their call of duty.