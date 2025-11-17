Every Florida Fan Is Saying the Same Thing After Urban Meyer & Wife Make Emotional Announcement

Gainesville still echoes the name “Urban Meyer” after every Saturday loss. The situation is the same as the Florida Gators struggle with a tragic 3-7 record, compounded by the firing of head coach Billy Napier. Now, as the Gators welcome Tennessee for their week 13 showdown at The Swamp, Urban Meyer will be right there supporting his former team along with his wife.

But Urban Meyer wouldn’t just slip out the announcement without a bit of personal touch of his own. That’s why Meyer and his wife, Shelly, sat in front of the camera reminiscing about all the good times at Gator Nation.

Meyer took over as head coach in December 2004 after Ron Zook, but as Shelly put it, the transition was anything but easy. “We moved across the country into uncharted waters, into the swamp, and we gave it a heck of a run. When we moved to Gainesville, boy, were my eyes opened.” Shelly stated. “I mean, SEC football, I had no idea about SEC football. I walked in there, and my eyes were just like this.”

Before the Swamp, Meyer was leaving his mark at Utah, and boy, did he do a good job. In just two seasons (2003–04), he went 22–2 and even pulled off a perfect 12–0 run in 2004. That year included Utah’s first-ever major bowl win, which was the Fiesta Bowl.

That winning mindset followed him to Gainesville, and Shelly was more than just a supportive wife. “36 years of marriage and the first lady of Florida football. When I think of Shelly, that’s what I think of. She did a nut job in the right middle,” Urban said in the video. “She could have sat in a suite, but she would much rather sit with the students. That is her.”

Shelly continued to talk about her transition, “I have to admit that I was a little, I felt kind of out of the water. You know, I could fish out of the water. But settled right in. And still, Gainesville is one of my very favorite places.” Shelly was a psychiatric nurse and did everything she could for Urban’s teams. How?

She shared numbers with players, advised them on personal and academic matters, and organized large UF events, such as Gator Growl. She also took on charity work and became a public face of the “Gators Package” alongside Urban. But the stress caught up fast. A month after Urban’s last game at Florida, he told her he missed coaching badly.

Shelly worried he’d fall back into the same cycle. But he did. In 2009, Urban collapsed with chest pains, and she had to call 911. Doctors said it was esophageal spasms caused by extreme stress. The Gator Nation misses the personal touch that the entire Meyer family had on them.

Additionally, the benchmark set by Meyer may not be to everyone’s taste. Meyer dominated in Gainesville by winning two national titles (2006, 2008), two SEC championships, and putting up a 65–15 record over six seasons. After him, three more people took the helm, but Billy Napier’s stint was the worst of all.

Napier went 22–23 overall, 12–16 in the SEC, a brutal 5–17 against ranked teams, 0–14 on the road. On top of that, he refused to give up playcalling even when everyone begged him to. A situation like this can only be fixed by Urban Meyer, and fans are desperate to have him back.

Fans can’t get over Urban Meyer’s time

Urban Meyer’s return for the Florida vs. Tennessee game has given rise to a wave of nostalgia and gratitude among Gators fans. But can you blame them? “You can have your old office back if you want it, haha,” a fan writes. The desperation is unreal! Meyer’s .813 winning percentage is still the second-best in program history. Plus, his teams were routinely ranked in the top 10, peaking at No. 1 for 16 weeks.

Fans know that, given Florida’s ups and downs since his departure, some would still hand him the keys in a heartbeat. “We appreciate you, coach. Thank you for all you did for UF!” Another fan added. “You’ll always be one of my favorite coaches! You deserve to have your name etched in Ben Hill Griffin!” This comment comes from the heart.

USA Today via Reuters Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer reacts to a call during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports | Courtesy: Reuters

Meyer made Florida a national power, delivering two national championships and helping Tim Tebow win a Heisman. The Gators were 13-5 against major rivals (Georgia, LSU, Florida State) under his playcalling and posted a brutal 36-5 home record in The Swamp.

Permanent recognition at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium now seems a mere formality. “Those were the best times. Thanks for choosing us, Coach!” another fan chimed in. Gator Nation looks back on the Meyer years as a golden age.

Like the Tebow jump-pass, the 41–14 thrashing of Ohio State for the national title, back-to-back SEC crowns, and dazzling moments like the 2008 win over Oklahoma. Lastly, a fan writes, “@CoachUrbanMeyer, can you coach the game too?” This one’s a fun banter, looking at Billy Gonzalez taking on the playcalling duties after Billy Napier was let go.

Spoiler alert: Against Tennessee, Gonzalez will be wearing the headset set, not Urban Meyer. The Vols are coming off a major win against NM Mexico State, and are cruising with a 7-3 record. So producing results against them will be a tough job. The worst part? Urban Meyer has to see his team going down.