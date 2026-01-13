Every Oklahoma Fan Is Saying the Same Thing After DB Gentry Williams Leaves Them for Georgia

Kirby Smart’s Georgia is going bullish into the transfer portal. The Dawgs have already added key players like Amaris Williams and Georgia Tech’s Isaiah Canion. Braylon Conley’s addition in the secondary was also widely appraised as the CB ditched USC and landed in Athens. Continuing the momentum, Kirby Smart has now landed a fourth key player in the secondary. But fans from his old stomping ground warned Kirby Smart of his troubled history.

The Dawgs have added Oklahoma CB Gentry Williams, who has one year of eligibility left. The CB comes with a higher upside and immense talent. The 6-foot and 188 lbs CB has totaled 47 tackles in 30 games for Oklahoma and looks for one final showdown in Athens. But Oklahoma fans have already labeled him a flop in Athens owing to his injury issues in Norman.

This is a developing story…