Every Player Headed to ACC Media Days Ft. Clemson, Miami, UNC & 14 Others

Every summer, the ACC Kickoff quietly settles a few roster debates before the first snap is even played. Forget the spring game stats or cryptic coach interviews. You want to know who’s really rising up the depth chart? Look at who gets the Media Day invite. It’s like being picked for the senior class picture. And in 2025, with big transfers, new coaches, and serious NIL cash in play, those roster decisions are more scrutinized than ever.

Over three jam-packed days in Charlotte, every team will send four representatives to face the mic and the media frenzy. Some will hype Heisman hopes. Others will get grilled about quarterback controversies. But the real drama? It’s about who isn’t going. Some QBs were left behind. A few stars are mysteriously missing. And one team, looking at you, UNC, may have tipped their entire hand. Let’s break it all down.

Day One – Tuesday, July 22

Day one is where the quarterback crowd will get loud early. Cal will bring Cade Uluave (LB), Aidan Keanaaina (DL), and not just one but two quarterbacks, Devin Brown and Jaron Sagapolutele. If you’re bringing two signal-callers, you’re either incredibly diplomatic or very undecided.

Miami will send Carson Beck (QB), Wesley Bissainthe (LB), Akheem Mesidor (DL), and Francis Mauigoa (OL). And let’s be real, Beck’s presence confirms what many suspected: he’s healthy and likely QB1. Meanwhile, SMU goes with Kevin Jennings (QB), Isaiah Nwokobia (DB), Alexander Kilgore (LB), and Logan Parr (OL).

Stanford will feature Sam Roush (TE), Tevarua Tafiti (LB), Simione Pale (OL), and Collin Wright (DB). Virginia, not to be outdone, brings in Chandler Morris (QB), Noah Josey (OL), Jahmeer Carter (DL), and Mitchell Melton (EDGE). That’s a front-loaded group, likely chosen to set a tough tone for the Cavaliers.

Day Two – Wednesday, July 23

Things will heat up with Florida State, who’ll send Tommy Castellanos (QB), Darrell Jackson Jr. (DL), Richie Leonard IV (OL), and Earl Little Jr. (DB). Castellanos being there speaks volumes; he’ll be the guy in Tallahassee.

Georgia Tech taps Haynes King (QB), Kyle Efford (LB), Malik Rutherford (WR), and Keylan Rutledge (OL), a smart mix from all phases. Louisville is going full offense and leadership with Miller Moss (QB), Chris Bell (WR), T.J. Quinn (DB), and Antonio Watts (DB). Notably absent? Isaac Brown, their star RB. Curious move.

Pitt enters with Kyle Louis (LB), Desmond Reid (RB), Lyndon Cooper (OL), and Javon McIntyre (DB). Watch for Reid’s media presence; he will be Pitt’s breakout star. Syracuse throws in Rickie Collins (QB), Dion Wilson Jr. (DL), Duce Chestnut (DB), and Derek McDonald (LB). But wait, Steve Angeli, a strong QB contender, stays home. QB battle? Possibly resolved.

Wake Forest picks Demond Claiborne (RB), Nick Andersen (DB), Devin Kylany (OL), and Davaughn Patterson (DL). This group screams “veteran voice,” a clear choice for a team seeking stability.

Day Three – Thursday, July 24

Boston College sends Lewis Bond (WR), KP Price (DB), Daveon Crouch (LB), and Logan Taylor (OL). A balanced group, but no QB? Clemson goes with Cade Klubnik (QB), Peter Woods (DL), T.J. Parker (DL), and Antonio Williams (WR). Klubnik is front and center, no surprise.

Duke enters with Darian Mensah (QB), Chandler Rivers (DB), Brian Parker II (OL), and Wesley Williams (DL). All eyes on Mensah, guys. Potential ‘transfer of the year’. UNC, though, brings fireworks. They’ll showcase Thaddeus Dixon (DB), Will Hardy (DB), Jordan Shipp (WR), and Gio Lopez (QB). Notice someone missing? Max Johnson, a major name and experienced QB, won’t be in Charlotte. Belichick just told the world who’s probably leading his offense.

NC State brings CJ Bailey (QB), Justin Joly (TE), Brandon Cleveland (DL), and Caden Fordham (LB). Virginia Tech wraps it all up with Kyron Drones (QB), Donavon Greene (WR), Kelvin Gilliam Jr. (DL), and Jaden Keller (LB). No surprises, just business.

ACC Media Days don’t hand out starting jobs, but they whisper a lot. With Lopez taking the mic for UNC and Angeli left behind in Syracuse, it’s kind of a gesture that coaches are already setting the tone. Whether it’s Belichick making chess moves or FSU sticking to their guy, media days reveal more than just canned answers. So take notes, because whoever talks now usually starts later.