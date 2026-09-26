Every Texas Fan Is Saying the Same Thing After Arch Manning’s Post-Win Interaction With ESPN’s Holly Rowe

Top-ranked Texas squeezed past Tennessee 20-17 on Saturday night, but fans were not just talking about the scoreboard. Just two weeks after a viral AI video incident led to Arch Manning’s public apology, the star quarterback had to face ESPN’s Holly Rowe on live television once again. The sideline interview lasted under two minutes, yet viewers dissected every single word, pause, and tight expression on his face.

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As a redshirt junior and member of college football’s most famous family, Manning carries massive expectations leading Texas through its SEC campaign. The earlier social media mess had drawn heavy national backlash, making this live postgame exchange the first real test of whether both sides had truly put the drama behind them. When Rowe stepped up with the microphone, everyone was looking for any sign of tension.

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“I know this was a hard-fought win. This was dramatic down the stretch, but that long drive, you guys punch it in, you go over, and you’re hyping up your offensive line,” Rowe said.

“How huge was that moment for you guys in this game? It was fun.” Manning did not make the answer about himself. “I felt like I battled the whole time. Shout out to our defense,” he said. “Colin Simmons, that’s a real player right there.”

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Simmons had just tied the Texas single-game school record with five sacks, matching Shane Dronett’s mark from 1990. Simmons also forced a fumble on one of those sacks.

Rowe then praised the whole Texas team and moved to the family angle that had followed Manning all week. She was pointing to Peyton Manning’s history at Neyland Stadium and to Arch becoming the first Manning quarterback to play against Tennessee there. Peyton was in the stands.

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“It’s not about me. I didn’t play very well, but our team played great,” he said. “Defense played well. That’s what it’s all about.”

Manning finished 14-of-19 for 201 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. He was sacked six times and had 11 rushes for minus-1 yard. He also drew two illegal forward pass penalties.

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Texas took over at its own 40-yard line with just over 10 minutes left, leading 13-10. The Longhorns went 60 yards in eight plays. Manning hit Ryan Wingo for 18 yards on third-and-8, then found Wingo again for 14 yards on the next play.

Raleek Brown ran for 10 yards to set up first-and-goal at the 4. Brown scored on a 4-yard run. Gianni Spetic’s extra point made it 20-10 with 5:41 left.

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The 20-10 lead still did not close the night. Tennessee answered with an 80-yard drive and a 30-yard touchdown pass from Faizon Brandon to Mike Matthews with 1:22 left, making it 20-17. The Volunteers recovered the onside kick. Texas’ defense then stopped the final Hail Mary.

Texas’ defense made the result hold. The Longhorns recorded 10 sacks and held Tennessee to 221 total yards, 151 passing and 70 rushing. The Volunteers went 4-of-16 on third down. Texas allowed only 17 points even after 11 penalties for 115 yards.

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Brandon finished 17-of-29 for 145 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. He was sacked 10 times and rushed 23 times for 2 yards. The throw to Matthews was Tennessee’s only offensive touchdown.

Rowe then asked about the young quarterback on the other sideline. “You had some really nice words for that young quarterback, Faizon Brandon, over there,” she said. “What did you say to him?”

“I just said, keep going. He’s a great player,” he said. “I wish him all the best.”

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“All right, thanks so much. Thank you. Appreciate it,” Rowe closed it out.

Steve Sarkisian also spoke with Rowe before the Tennessee game. Rowe asked how he had prepared Manning given the family history at Neyland.

“This is his moment. I want him to go out and have fun with his teammates, right? This team has been great all year. It’s going to continue to play great, but they need to play great together,” Sarkisian said. “It’s not about just Arch, it’s about the entire team.” He ended with, “Thanks, Holly. Appreciate you.”

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This was the first on-campus meeting between Texas and Tennessee and the first time the programs played at Neyland. Their three earlier games were all at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. President Donald Trump attended and left at halftime.

The interview itself was understated. The earlier controversy is why fans studied Manning’s face and tone.

“Love his genuine smile. (lol),” a fan quoted.

“He was doing what he contractually had to do,” another one read.

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Fans watched it so closely because of what happened after Texas beat Ohio State 24-23 on September 12. Steve Sarkisian cut short Rowe’s postgame interview that night. An AI video then circulated showing Sarkisian slapping her. Two days later, Manning was asked about social-media clips, and he laughed and called the fake video “hilarious.”

The comment drew criticism, and Manning had to issue a public apology. Rowe accepted it after a private conversation. Coverage framed it as the two of them moving past the earlier incident.

“Healing America 🤔🤔🤔,” a guy added.

“😂😂😂😂you’re kidding, right??? Healed nothing!” One more fan said.

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The win was Texas’ first SEC victory of the season and kept the Longhorns undefeated and No. 1. It was also Manning’s first road win in regulation as the starting quarterback. Texas did give up a 57-yard punt-return touchdown to Qua Moss, the first punt-return score the Longhorns had allowed since 2013.