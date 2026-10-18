“Every Week”: Arch Manning Downplays Evaluation Talk After Steve Sarkisian Announces Damage Control Following Florida Loss

The Texas Longhorns fell 27-24 to the Florida Gators, extending their losing streak to two games. With head coach Steve Sarkisian making it clear that everything would be evaluated after the defeat, Arch Manning had a response of his own when asked about his performance.

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On October 18, Devon Messinger shared Arch Manning’s response on X after Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that everything would be evaluated following the team’s offensive struggles. Asked whether the evaluation included his own performance, Manning emphasized that weekly assessments are part of playing for a program like Texas and added that improvement starts with him.

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“Yeah, I mean, everyone’s evaluated every week. That’s how it is when you’ve got a school like this with elite players. So everyone’s gotta get better, and it starts with me,” Manning said.

Sarkisian did not limit his postgame assessment to the quarterback position. As the Longhorns struggled to sustain drives against Florida, the head coach acknowledged that his own decisions on offense would also come under review.

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“We’re not playing very good football right now,” Sarkisian said after the game, according to ESPN. “I have to evaluate everything. It’s gonna be a long night.”

Manning finished the Florida game with 173 passing yards and one touchdown, completing 14 of his 20 attempts. However, the quarterback faced consistent pressure throughout the matchup, getting sacked five times as Texas struggled to keep its offense moving.

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His most costly mistake came late in the fourth quarter. With 1:58 remaining, Manning lost a fumble after being sacked, and Florida’s Kanye Clark recovered the ball. The turnover allowed the Gators to protect their lead and close out the 27-24 victory.

Manning had managed only 68 passing yards in the first half, while the Longhorns struggled to establish a consistent offensive rhythm. Texas also recorded its fewest offensive plays (50) since Sarkisian took charge of the program.

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The ground game offered an early positive when Raleek Brown scored on a 32-yard run in the first quarter. However, Texas averaged only 3.3 yards per carry for the remainder of the game, making it difficult to sustain drives and relieve the pressure on Manning.

Florida, meanwhile, recovered from a 17-3 deficit as quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. guided the comeback in his first career start. Jones completed 22 of 35 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns, while also contributing 41 rushing yards on 10 carries.

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Sarkisian acknowledged that the Longhorns possess the talent to perform better than they have in recent games. The challenge now is finding a way to translate that ability into consistent results, particularly with another ranked opponent approaching.

“We’ve got a better team than we are right now,” Sarkisian said. “And it’s my job to figure out how to get us to play closer to, and then ultimately to, our potential.”

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“Men only die when they give up, when they don’t believe anymore,” Texas defensive tackle Hero Kanu said. “We still believe.”

With Texas’ offensive struggles under review, Sarkisian must find a way to get the team playing closer to its potential. The Longhorns will host Ole Miss next Saturday, October 24, giving Manning and the offense their next opportunity to respond.