“Everybody He Loves Gets Death Threats”: Pat McAfee’s Wife Breaks Silence on Disturbing Harassment Targeting ESPN Host’s Family

ESPN host Pat McAfee’s wife has stepped in to defend him, and her reply says a lot about what the family has been dealing with. Samantha McAfee answered a critical comment on Instagram just as McAfee was speaking publicly about the threats himself. It is the first time she has addressed the situation publicly.

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Samantha had posted photos of Pat and their kids in Halloween costumes with the caption “This is Halloween.” One commenter claimed he has been pushing a family-man image hard since his statement on late Charlie Kirk. And this time, Samantha couldn’t help but respond.

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“He’s actually just a real family man. He’s a dedicated father. A devoted husband and the hardest worker I know,” Samantha wrote in the reply. “And still shows up to entertain humans after everybody he loves gets death threats. But thank you for your comment! Hope you get the attention you are looking for.”

The comment traces back to McAfee’s remarks on October 26. During The Pat McAfee Show, he explained the reason behind his “hopefully never go” to Utah comment. Among the many reasons he mentioned, he shared feeling unsafe at College GameDay in Utah, noting that Kirk was shot at nearby Utah Valley University just a year earlier.

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He also expressed disappointment with the University of Utah sharing a video of students mocking McAfee on their social media. Utah later apologized, took down the post, and said it never meant to suggest he was unsafe or unwelcome, adding that he and the GameDay crew are always welcome.

On October 28, McAfee followed up with a long statement on social media, saying he and his family had received online threats. He shared screenshots of two, including one sent on Instagram. McAfee had stayed out of his mentions and direct messages this month, but the threats kept coming, including abuse aimed at his wife and children.

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“The things that get said about what my daughter and son and wife deserve are all rather wild as well,” he wrote in his X post.

McAfee also looked back at his September 2025 GameDay appearance in Knoxville, which came after Kirk’s assassination. He said death threats pulled in the FBI, Disney security, Tennessee State Police, Knoxville police, and university police.

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“FBI’s sending snipers so me and the lads don’t get shot. That’s crazy,” he said.

He criticized the timing of the university’s video, arguing that mockery lands differently when the danger is real. He added that in Knoxville, one security team even raised the idea of him wearing a bulletproof vest.

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“We support Pat and recognize the very real and valid concerns he has around safety and security,” an ESPN spokesperson said in a statement to The Athletic.

McAfee said the backlash grew after his comments about Algerian Olympian Imane Khelif were shared without context, and then compounded by mistakes and misquotes. He admitted he isn’t perfect and apologized to people who despise him and to colleagues caught up in it.

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Samantha, formerly Samantha Ludy, married McAfee in August 2020, and they welcomed their daughter Mackenzie in May 2023. Her reply, left under a family Halloween photo, puts the family’s side of this in her own words.