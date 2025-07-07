Everyone Is Saying the Same Thing About Kaydon Finley After Message to Finalists, Notre Dame Pick

Marcus Freeman has reshaped Notre Dame football, silencing doubters who dismissed him as too young and inexperienced. In just his second season, he led the Fighting Irish to the national championship game, losing to Ohio State but undeniably proving the program’s resurgence. The result? Their 2026 is already making waves. Leading the way is Kaydon Finley, son of Super Bowl champion Jermichael Finley, who chose Notre Dame over powerhouses like Texas, Arizona State, and Texas A&M. But it’s not just his commitment that’s turning heads; his classy and respectful acknowledgement of all the schools vying for him has earned him admiration far beyond South Bend.

Notre Dame’s 2026 is stacked with 25 commits and the 4th national ranking, and with Kaydon Finley’s commitment, their NFL legacy prospects count becomes three, as he joins 4-star LB Thomas Davis Jr., son of Thomas Davis Sr., as well as WR Devin Fitzgerald, son of Larry Fitzgerald Jr. But what really turned things around for him was his official visit. “The Notre Dame visits blew us out of the water,” Finley told Rivals. “They have an amazing culture. I have amazing relationships with the staff there. Coach Freeman is a hands-on players coach, and I’m a big relationships guy, so my recruitment took all to heart, and I felt all the love from the guys at Notre Dame, the coaches there, and the guys committed.”

Now, the Texas Longhorns were already at the top of Kaydon Finley’s list because of his family ties with the program. His father, Jermichael Finley, was a former Texas and Green Bay Packers TE. But despite a strong connection, it was Marcus Freeman’s vision that sealed the deal for him. Even though he didn’t choose Sark’s team, Kaydon Finley took time to thank Texas for offering him. “I have the utmost respect for Coach Sarkisian and his staff,” Finley said on X. “UT has always been a special place for me and my family. Coach Jackson has become one of my most influential mentors throughout this process, and I’ll value our relationship forever.”

Kaydon Finley even praised guys like Arch Manning and Dia Bell for “leading the way” and said that he already believes that Longhorns are going to make a bigger impact this year. But he doesn’t just stop at that; he even thanked the other two teams, Arizona State and the Longhorns rival team, Texas A&M. He lauded Kenny Dillingham for being “the most genuine players’ coach.” And then he further talked about how welcoming coaches Mike Elko, Collin Klein, and Holmon Wiggins were for him. But despite all the surge, it’s Notre Dame.

Now, it wasn’t like Kaydon Finley didn’t catch the attention of powerhouses; he received offers from programs like Georgia, Oregon, Miami, Oklahoma, Penn State, North Carolina, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, Missouri, and many more, but Notre Dame’s cultural influence became the turning point for him. Even Marcus Freeman’s team got an exceptional player who finished the last season with 81 receptions for 1,432 yards and 21 touchdowns. So, Finley isn’t just an exceptional player but also a mature guy.

Best part? Even fans can’t help but praise him for his over-the-top gesture.

Kaydon Finley’s gesture turning heads

Kaydon Finley’s post rejecting several schools garnered national attention, particularly among Texas Longhorns fans. One supporter commented, “Kaydon, best of luck to you. Go do your thing! Unless it’s against us, obviously. 🤘🏻” This blend of support and friendly rivalry perfectly illustrates the respect Finley commanded, even from those he didn’t choose.

Many went beyond well wishes, praising his character. A Longhorn fan wrote, “Incredibly classy young man. Wish you nothing but the best and will be rooting for you. 🤘” Such widespread admiration during a recruiting battle is unusual, but Finley’s grace made it easy to cheer him on, regardless of team allegiance.

A fan enthusiastically agreed, writing, “You’re a class act. Good luck to you. 🤘🏼” Such praise is rare in cutthroat college football, highlighting Finley’s impact beyond highlight reels and rankings. One particularly heartfelt response acknowledged Finley’s upbringing and family: “Well done. Very classy. You and your parents should be proud. Hook ‘em! 🤘🏻” This message underscores Finley’s character and poise—qualities benefiting Notre Dame’s recruiting class and solidifying his legacy as Jermichael Finley’s son.

The overall feeling was best captured by one fan, who stated, “This is so incredibly respectful. Monsterous fan of yours going forward. ND got a good one. 🫡” Finley’s incredible display of sportsmanship, in a sport usually defined by fierce team loyalty, unexpectedly won over rivals and gave Notre Dame another reason to cheer on its rising star. Now, let’s wait and see how well he live up to the hype next season.