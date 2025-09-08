Everyone’s Outraged About the Same Thing After ESPN Cripples Deion Sanders’ Colorado in Week 4

In Week 4 of the 2025 season, coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are getting ready to host the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field in another thrilling clash. The Family Weekend game has already sold out since mid-June, so fans are expected to pack the stands and bring the energy that Colorado is well-known for. The game marks another chapter in the long-standing rivalry between the two programs, with Colorado holding an impressive edge in the series.

With a 2-0 lead following unexpected wins over Akron and Northern Iowa, Wyoming comes into the match with fresh energy. The Cowboys, led by linebacker Brayden Johnson and quarterback Kaden Anderson, are keen to show their strength against a team that has dominated the game in the past. Everyone will be watching to see how Coach Sanders’ explosive offense in Colorado compares to Wyoming’s budding squad.

In a recent post on X, DNVRBuffs wrote, “NEWS: Colorado vs. Wyoming in Week 4 will start at 8:15 MT and be televised on ESPN #SkoBuffs.” Fans reacted quickly to the Big 12 Conference’s announcement of the game’s kickoff time, even though excitement for the Colorado vs. Wyoming matchup is already intensifying. Since the game is scheduled for Saturday, September 20, at 8:15 p.m. Mountain Time, East Coast fans will need to tune in at 10:15 p.m. Eastern, and many will probably watch it past 1 a.m.

Along with games against Georgia Tech, Houston, and BYU, this will be the fourth Colorado game to air on ESPN’s late-night schedule this season. After selling out season tickets just a few weeks ago, the Colorado Buffaloes wasted no time as their first regular-season game against Wyoming was also sold out. Since Deion Sanders took over the program in 2022, Colorado has been setting new records, with more sold-out games in two years than any two-year stretch in school history.

Colorado and Wyoming will reignite one of the oldest rivalries in the West when they meet this weekend. “The Border War rivalry game versus Wyoming is one of the oldest rivalries in the West dating back 125-years and features one of the most iconic trophies in college football,” said Director of Athletics John Weber. Historically, Colorado has always dominated the series, holding a 25-2-1 record against the Cowboys, with their last meeting taking place in 2024 when the Buffaloes dashed Wyoming with a score of 70-62. Yet, the excitement hasn’t stopped Colorado fans from expressing their frustration over the late kickoff.

Late kickoff has fans venting and laughing online

Fans across the nation, especially those on the East Coast, have responded in massive numbers to the announcement of an 8:15 p.m. Mountain Time kickoff. One fan wrote, “Us east coasters are gonna be down up till 1:30 watching that 💀,” referring to how late they would be staying up to watch the action. Such a late start seems like an unnecessary sacrifice made by fans who already have hectic schedules in order to support their team.

Others questioned whether the timing was actually for the sake of traveling fans and questioned the logic behind it. Fans questioned, “Why? So Wyoming fans can drive back and get home at 3 am?” Others were shocked by the inconvenience. The responses, which included “Why so late??” and “Big 12 After dark is back baby 😂,” indicate that fans view this as a continuation of the growing trend of nighttime games that may not be suitable for the majority.

Some, however, adopted a more humorous tone, joking about time zones and individual situations. “I’m just happy I’ll be in CA. That way it’s on at 7:15. Could be even better if I was in Hawaii. But at least I’m not in NY.” Another summed it up bluntly: “Damn thas hella late.” All of these remarks demonstrate the mixed emotions of fans, who want to cheer on their teams but are often frustrated by the schedules’ impact on their day-to-day lives.