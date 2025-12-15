Big 12 Team Swifty Rejects Dylan Raiola After Nebraska Exit — And Fans Are Livid

The darkest fear of Nebraska fans has come true. Dylan Raiola, the crown jewel of Husker Nation, is expected to enter the transfer portal. It’s a massive blow to Lincoln, but fans have only one name on their minds. Raiola will still practically be wearing the same uniform colors, but he’ll be succeeding his biggest idol here. However, that famed school will not open its doors for the QB.

Raiola gave his all to make his sophomore season better than his rocky freshman start, but couldn’t succeed. With him left Nebraska’s hopes to become a commanding name in CFB once again. But now, the craziest of all storylines could pan out in the portal. The program that made his idol, Patrick Mahomes, is in need of a QB of 2026. This might have been the opportunity that Raiola wanted – succeeding his icon. Unfortunately, TTU isn’t interested.

Pete Nakos, who broke the story of Raiola’s Nebraska exit, was quick to end fans’ hopes with another news.

“Do not expect Texas Tech to be a factor in Dylan Raiola’s portal recruitment, sources tell @On3sports.”

It’s unclear why Texas Tech has made such a choice. Behren Morton exhausts his eligibility after this season. Backup QB Will Hammond is out with a quad injury, which will require rehab for 9 months. That means McGuire would have to either bet it all on a promising but inexperienced Mitch Griffis or file through the portal. They will most definitely do so, and Dylan Raiola makes a really good argument to be a part of TTU. He’s modelled his game after Mahomes, and his prowess could thrive in the rejuvenated program.

Yes, Dylan Raiola coming to Lubbock would make it all too perfect for the QB. As much as Nebraska is a part of his DNA, so is Patrick Mahomes. But he misses out on a golden opportunity, and so does Texas Tech. Some fans expressed their disappointment at what seems like an outright mean move from the Red Raiders.

Fans find it difficult to process the uncalled-for space between TTU-Dylan Raiola

To play as a successor of the iconic Red Raider will surely be a surreal point in Raiola’s career. But Texas Tech not even being a factor to begin with should sting him a little. Sure, the QB isn’t without his flaws. But Texas Tech has a golden opportunity waiting at its doorstep, and Dylan Raiola should be more than ready for the challenge. As much as this decision is a loss for the QB, it also is for TTU.

Raiola had been struggling this season with a bad O-line. That, and his tendency to hold on to the ball for a longer time, is what has got those red flags to go up. But Texas Tech would be getting a program record holder in Raiola. In his freshman year, the QB set a single-season record as a rookie, at a whopping 2,819 yards. He was the first QB to take the Huskers to a bowl game after 2016 last year. Other teams are most definitely going to put up a fight for him in the portal.

The user isn’t alone, since many doubt that the Red Raiders will sit quietly while other teams make the moves. Plus, given the chatter around the QB’s destination, who knows, Texas Tech might actually be interested in someone like him with time.

Boy, does that make for an anticlimactic end in the Mahomes-Raiola story. The younger QB would jump at the chance to carry the same torch that the older QB carried here. The connection makes Raiola worthy of at least some thought. But given the wild ride of a season we’ve seen both on and off the field. At this point, who knows?