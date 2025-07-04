Everyone’s Saying the Same Thing After Felix Ojo’s $5.1M Texas Tech Move

From earning two honorable mentions to the All-Big-12 team to being a versatile offensive lineman capable of playing three different positions, Caleb Rogers was a beast at Texas Tech. But this year, the player finally made his way to the NFL, getting selected in the third round by the Las Vegas Raiders. So, Joey McGuire, now in his 4th season, is out to find his next Caleb Rogers. However, his hunt has now ended, as he landed Felix Ojo, the highly coveted 5-star tackle in the 2026 class. But securing a player of Ojo’s caliber didn’t come cheap.

Texas Tech last year, under Joey McGuire, finished with an 8-win season. It was a major achievement for the program, whose recent achievement is producing Patrick Mahomes. However, now with the newfound wealth under Oil Tycoon Cody Campbell, the program is reported to invest up to $55 million in NIL and revenue sharing combined, as per CBS. And they are now flexing this newfound wealth with the signing of Felix Ojo, who reportedly comes on a $5.1 million deal.

According to a recent report by Eli Lederman of ESPN, Ojo comes with a hefty price tag, reportedly on a $5.1 million 3-year revenue-sharing deal. Lederman shared the news on his X account. “Five-star OT Felix Ojo, No. 20 in the ESPN 300, has committed to Texas Tech. His agent Derrick Shelby tells @ESPN that Ojo will join TTU on a fully guaranteed, 3-year, $5.1 million revenue share contract, believed to be one of the largest guaranteed deals in CFB history,” wrote Lederman on X.

Felix Ojo is a coveted 5-star offensive tackle ranked 5th overall and 1st in his position nationally. Moreover, his frame at 6’6″ and 275 lbs makes him a player with immediate starting capability, and that’s the reason the guy already had 50+ offers, including programs like Texas, Michigan, and Ohio State. However, Texas Tech sealing his deal is big and a massive coup, but the price tag that is coming with him has led to widespread discussions.

Tensions erupt in the CFB world after details of the Felix Ojo deal emerge

To put things into perspective as to how big a deal Ojo’s is considering amateur sports like college football. The NFL rookie this year for the 2025th NFL draft in the third round earned a close to $6.7 million contract, with $1.6 million annually for four years. On the other hand, Ojo’s deal. which is for three years, gives him $1.7 million per year, which is better than the NFL drafts third-round picks. So, CFB fans were quick to jump with their opinions on the matter.

One of the users commented on Lederman’s post, “There isn’t one HS kid worth this, it’s so dumb,” while another seemingly Longhorn fan with their logo on the profile commented. “$5 Million for a guy who was getting beat like a drum last week by 3 and 4-star players…?!? ” The verdicts seem interesting, however, that’s how the CFB world will work.

Now, with the House v NCAA settlement coming in and teams are allowed to share up to $20.5 million with their athletes. Moreover, what’s more interesting is that the revenue will be exclusive of the NIL deals, and so it seems Ojo can earn much more than $5.1 million if he signs a few NIL deals.

One user raised the possibility of players transferring and making the deals hang in an imbalance. “He might make next year, but will hit the road!” While another user pointed out another harsh scenario, “$5M just to go 7-5 every year.” Texas Tech under Joey McGuire has progressed a lot and posted 8 wins in his first season, and again posted 8 wins last year. Sure, the program hasn’t yet to the 10-win mark, but this season it seems with the squad that the head coach has built (21 incoming transfers), it will finally be achieved.

One of the Ohio State fans thanked Ryan Day for not taking Ojo because of the heavy price tag. “Yeah, I’m totally cool with not taking him if he was asking that much.” The deal is the first of its kind since the revenue sharing came into effect on 1st July. As for the transfers is expected that the teams will be locking in contracts with the players so that they can’t move, like how FSU has been doing, but the contracts have been raising eyebrows for all the wrong things.