Everything Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles & Kayden McDonald Said at the NFL Scouting Combine

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Ohio State at Michigan Nov 25, 2023 Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese 20 makes a reception for a touchdown in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium.

On his ability on dropping back as a linebacker and pass rushing potential

At thein Indianapolis, it hasn’t just been about drills and times for the News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google , andhave spent the week in front of reporters and team officials, breaking down their games, their growth, and the opportunities in front of them. And the way they talked about their futures is already starting to shape the conversation around their draft stock. Here’s what they said in their interactions with the media.

Very comfortable, very comfortable. We did that a lot last year. About like 60% of the snaps, I was on the edge, I was dropping. So, yeah, I’m very comfortable with that.

I think I do a decent job defending the run from there. I think I set a good edge. I think I do pretty decently taking on counters and pullers. And then, I haven’t even scratched the surface with really what I can do pass rushing for real. I’ve been an inside linebacker, indie, the whole week. I think I can get way better at pass rushing, for sure.

On the impact of having Matt Patricia on the staff

Yeah, I think that gave me an advantage, for sure. I think he’s a huge reason why I play. Just gained a bunch of knowledge from him. It’s stuff you pick up on, and you don’t even realize you gained it from him. I’m realizing that right now, but yeah, definitely benefited a lot from Matt Patricia.

With Coach Patricia’s defense, I’m able to explain all 11 [positions] with 80-90% of the calls.

Imago December 06, 2025: Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia during pregame of NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_330 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

He meant everything to all of us. I mean, he gave everybody the opportunity. I feel like the defense that he came in with was great. I loved it. The second he came in with it, it showed what it was going to be like and how much we could switch different packages up. I loved it.

On matching up to the level of talent in the NFL

I think it’s kind of like that at Ohio State. I think that’s kind of the reason I went there, too. I mean, there’s dawgs everywhere. You’ve got to be comfortable with knowing that you’re not going to be the only dawg there. You’ve got to just work to get better every day. You can’t just be complacent.

On learning from LB coach James Laurinaitis, and his induction into College Football Hall of Fame

It helped a lot having James Laurinaitis. I had him all three years, so I benefited a lot from him. It’s always good to have somebody who played a game and was in the same shoes as you. He played at Ohio State, so I just could relate to him so much. He poured a lot into me. I took a lot from him and just trusted him, for sure.

I was happy for him. I think he deserved it. I think he deserved it. He was an animal. He deserved it for sure.

On comparing himself with other draft prospects

I don’t really know how to answer that, to be honest…I don’t really see nobody but me. I ain’t going to lie. I’ll be honest with you, all I see is me. I’m just worried about getting better, for real.

Arvell Reese on playing for and meeting the Jets

That would be amazing. Just getting a chance in the NFL would be amazing, for sure.

That meeting was a lot of them installing something, wanted to see where my head was at. I think that’s a serious organization. And, yeah, I respect the guys I’ve met.

On looking up to a particular NFL player

When I first was showed the role that I was going to have, Coach Patricia, he ain’t in the league no more, but Jamie Collins, just with us playing the same role, I was just watching him a little bit.

On the Ohio State calibre in the draft

I think we were talented at almost every position. Honestly, I think that’s just what Ohio State does and just produces elite athletes, elite players.

On believing in his potential to play in the NFL

Yeah, I think I seen it coming. Just like I said, when Patricia showed me what my role could be, I knew that I could become something out of that. I knew I could do it before I even got there. I knew I could do it. It’s just the mentality I have and how I play. I knew I could become something out of Ohio State. That’s why I went there.

Arvell Reese on playing for the Browns

That would mean a lot. That would mean a lot because I’m from Cleveland. That would be crazy, but it would just be a blessing to go anywhere, honestly.

On playing at Ohio State as a local

That meant a lot to me because I’ve been playing for the Titans since I was 5 all the way until I was 13. So it just meant a lot to me to be one of those guys who kids can now look up to because it’s a bunch of guys I looked up to growing up and wanted to be like, and you feel good to be doing something good.

Sonny Styles

Sonny Styles on his strengths

I think it starts with being a versatile linebacker. I think I can play the MIKE, WILL, SAM, if I can do all three at a high level. I think I’m a very athletic player and I think that shows up in my game. I think I showed this last year that I was able to be like a true MIKE. I think I showed I can stop the run. I showed some physicality this year.

I think on the upside of it, I think I can be a lot more effective in zone coverage as I keep working that part of my game. I think I’ve shown I can feel routes and things like that. But not a lot of ball disruption, especially this past year. I think with my athleticism, if I keep working on that, I should be a real threat in zone coverage.

It was awesome. Coach Payton was awesome, so it was good to meet with him. I just love being there talking ball. You turn the film on, sometimes they break down some of their plays, things like that, break down your play. It’s awesome.

On what helped him in switching from safety to linebacker, and looking back at the decision

I think having a great linebacker coach and Coach Laurinaitis. He played the game and was one of the greats in the game. So having him in the room was awesome. So much information, so much knowledge. And I think the biggest thing is he gave me confidence. When I first switched from safety to linebacker, Coach Laurinaitis sent me a text. He said, hey man, you’re going to be a first-round linebacker. And he kind of sent me that text before I even technically believed it. So for him to have that belief in me, it meant a lot.

I remember when I made the decision to go into my spring, my junior year. I’m glad I did it. At the time I was doing it, I was trying to help the team. I felt like that was the best spot for us to win. And I felt like it was a spot I could do well at. But most importantly, help the team. So in the long run, it worked out, and I’m glad it did.

Sonny Styles’ favorite things about playing football

Oh man, I’ve been playing since I was four years old. I just love to compete, for one. That’s the most fun part. Two, I would say the brotherhood of being on a football team. Especially when you get to college, there’s 100 guys, and all those guys become your brothers. And being able to go through the offseason, you guys lay it on the line together, do this hard training, and then you

get to the season, and the trust is just there.

On playing with the Buccaneers

That would be awesome. They’re a great team. Coach Bowles is awesome. I actually met him in recruiting when his son was getting recruited to come to Ohio State. He’s a great man, so I’m excited to talk to him.

Sonny Styles’ best memories from Ohio State

Obviously, the favorite one is winning the national championship. Besides that, there are just so many great memories, good or bad. Bus rides home, plane rides home, early morning workouts. There’s just a multitude of things I can remember. Honestly, just enjoying the time I had with my brothers there.

On his legacy at Columbus

I think most importantly, at least what’s most important to me, is the kind of person I was. I always treated people the right way. I felt like I was a good teammate. I was a guy you could talk to. I felt like, from the coach’s perspective, I was a guy who was consistent and reliable. But most importantly, I’m happy about the way I am.

When I come back in a few years, whatever it may be, I think people are going to remember the way I treated them.

Do Reese and Styles make the best LB duo in college football history?

I’m not really sure. I think we’re a really good duo. I’m not really going to try and rank it or anything like that. There’s a lot of great duos that played in college football, but I definitely think we’re, you could probably call us one of the best.

On playing with his brother, Lorenzo Styles Jr.

It’s just special. You don’t really get to do that at a high level. Having him out there was awesome. It’s just a little different having your actual blood brother out there and being able to call each other brothers out there. Being out there with them, you have a good play, you have a bad play, and being able to experience that together, it was special.

I remember he had a play. I don’t remember what game it was. He was upset. Just walked up to him, put his arm around him, and then you go to the flip side of that, he would turn to touch that arm…Experiencing that together, moments like that, is super special.

Sonny Styles on his meeting with the Giants, and how he would improve the run defense

Coach Harbaugh was great. Coach Bush was great.

I think the way I can improve the run defense, I think just being in the middle of this past year, where I was playing MIKE, I feel like I had a great feel for what was coming when I studied the game. I thought I showed physical hands on film, a physical strike. I thought I

showed some sure tackling this past year, for the most part.

So, just coming into the building, earning the trust of the guys in front of me. You’ve got to make sure the defense line in front of you trusts you. Earning the trust of the guys in the room, earning the trust of the guys behind me, and then being able to command the defense if I was

called to be the MIKE.

Sonny Styles on what he brings to the table

I think it depends on what defense I go to, but I think for any defense, I’m going to bring some versatility to the room. I’m going to bring some intelligence to the room. I’m going to bring physicality to the room, and I’m going to bring consistency to the room.

On his leadership skills

I think, first and foremost, I lead by example. I show up and do the right thing every day. I try to lead guys in the right direction. Second, I’m

a big relationship guy. I like to build relationships with my teammates. Then, when things go wrong, you’re able to have a conversation with them, and you guys have that relationship, so you’re able to talk.

Sonny Styles on his draft expectations

I think no matter what pick I go, I do believe I can make a difference, whatever that role may look like. For me, whatever club, I get to figure out what my role is and just be a champion at that role. I think all that takes is being consistent, showing up, and working hard each and every day.

On what he wants teams to know about him

I want to show them that I’m aware of what I need to get better at. I want to show them I’m an intelligent football player. I’m not just a guy that’s out there running and hitting. That’s part of the game, too, but you’ve got to be a smart football player, especially in this NFL.

And then be able to talk about, like I said earlier, I think I’m a very versatile linebacker. I think I can do a lot for defense from that second level.

On players in the league he looks up to

I really like the way Fred Warner plays. Former safety in college. He’s obviously a very athletic guy. Plays MIKE, 49ers. He does such a good job. Sideline to sideline. Run in the middle. Whatever it may be. He’s come down physically. You can see he’s a smart football player, by the

way. He anticipates the game.

And then another one in the past I always admired was Luke Kuechly. Similar frame. He’s about 6’3″, 245 as well. Super good athlete. And I think he was such a good athlete that… I mean, he was so smart that people forgot he was such a great athlete. And that’s kind of what I want for myself. I think I’m a great athlete. But I want my football intelligence to take out more than my athleticism.

Sonny Styles on Kayden McDonald

I think Kayden McDonald’s a monster. I think whatever team drafts him, they get a great player. I think when you have a nose tackle like that in the middle, it would stuff a run. He’s holding double teams really well. If the guys are trying to climb to him, he’s going to make plays.

So, he’s going to make a defense coordinator really happy.

Kayden McDonald

On the interview with the Steelers, and thoughts about playing with them

We have a great relationship, their family, my family. The Steelers, it’s a great opportunity. I had a formal interview with them, and I felt really good about it.

Learning from Cameron Heyward, he’s one of the best players to do it, and he’s still playing, you know, having him around and Connor Heyward, you know, just that brotherhood, and I’ll click right in with them.

On his position in the draft class and what he brings to defenses

I believe I’m the best defensive tackle in this draft class. You know, I really pride myself on being consistent, competitive, holding my teammates accountable, and I put it all together, working on my diet and just staying consistent, really, just doing what I gotta do.

I’ll say, looking at the personnel down the distance,

and I’m that type of guy,

I welcome double teams, I command double teams,

and I’m going free at the linebackers. Whichever

team decides to get me,

that’s what you’re going to get.

On how Matt Patricia helped

Coach Patricia

is a really good coach,

he’s a people’s coach. H

e’s going to come up to you off the field.

He helped me mentally and get me ready for this moment.

Now I feel at ease, like I just got a smile on my face.

Kayden McDonald on his strengths

Just using my violent hands.

That’s my best attribute.

Just playing with power every play,

and just, I would say I pride myself on my motor,

playing the hardest.

And when you turn on the tape,

you watch four quarters,

there’s nobody who plays more consistent than me.

On things he is grateful for in his journey

My mom. She’s so influential in my life

and just really just being happy.

E

verybody doesn’t get this opportunity,

and I’m just very thankful to be here

and just being supportive of all my Buckeye guys

and all the guys that are here,

because we’re all here for the same reason.

On his pitch to NFL teams

Every day, hitting the sled. E

very day, don’t miss anything.

J

ust being consistent.

M

y position is not about stats.

It’s about winning my assignment

and being disciplined, and interior disruption.