Everything Jeremiah Smith Said After Saturday’s Ohio State Spring Practice

Last season, the Buckeyes’ title run ended with their elimination in the CFP quarterfinals, but OSU WR Jeremiah Smith showed brilliance, helping lead them to a 12–0 regular season record. The sophomore recorded 87 receptions for 1,243 yards in 2025. Now entering his junior season, expectations are high with a new WRs coach in place, and he discussed the Buckeyes’ 2026 receiver room and his plans during Friday’s presser following Saturday’s Ohio State spring practice.

Jeremiah Smith on OSU’s new WR coach

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“Coach, he bring a lot of, you know, a lot of juice to this program, especially in the receiver room. You know, just been a big help for all us coming in, all the young guys and me as well, and all the veterans. Just a guy that know fits our culture and fits everything that we ask for in the receiver coach and blessed to have him on our team.”

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Jeremiah Smith on how he is trying to get better

“I’m always trying to find ways to get better. Always trying to find ways, you know, this offseason to advance my IQ of the game and be better at yards after the catch. That’s really the biggest emphasis in our receiver room this year, especially go for miles this year. I mean, we, I think we was like, you say, the worst team in yards out the catch last year. I mean we really had no guys that had juice when we had the ball in their hand. So that’s something we’ve been working on as a receiver group this year.”

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Jeremiah Smith on what his 2026 season shows as a junior WR for the Buckeyes

“Yeah, it’s pretty crazy how time flies. I’m going into my junior year now. I remember I was just a little freshman out here running around making plays. But now, like you said, I mean, I’m the oldest guy in the room. So I mean, I gotto know continue to come in each and every day, and know, continue the Ohio State standard as a receiver, and know the guys before us; they did it every day here. So I got to continue to do it, just making guys miss. That’s really it. Running through a soft shoulder. Coach Hankton, he does a good job with knowing me clips and stuff like that about know how to run through a soft shoulder and making guys miss. I feel like that’s something that’s y’all going to see from me a lot this year. Making guys miss.”

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Jeremiah Smith on the reason behind his success

“Cuz I’m still the hardest-working person on the team. You know, no matter, like you said, all the accolades and stuff like that, I still got the mentality that I’m going to be the hardest working player on my team. No matter who’s in the league, I was in high school, the hardest working player on my team, and in the NFL, I’m going to be the hardest-working player on the team. So, it’s something that’s been installed in me as a little kid, and that’s the only thing I know to do is work hard. ”

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Jeremiah Smith on OSU’s season record

“I don’t know the exact number, but I know who hold them. I know Emeka hold the receptions. I think he hold the yards as well. And I think Chris hold the touchdown record. So, yeah, it’s in my radar for sure.”

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Jeremiah Smith on his intention to break the Buckeyes’ season record

“I mean, coming here, you don’t really think about breaking records and stuff like that. I feel like this coaching staff does a great job done, a great job of using me in the right way to know accomplish those things. So, I’m really grateful, and they’ll hopefully, you know, break those records.”

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Jeremiah Smith on the new players in the locker room

“Yeah, them guys just like, you know, they fit our program. They fit our culture. I mean, them guys came in workman mentality and, you know, just been know doing things the right way and, you know, just kept the hell down working. So, respect them, for football is not easy. It’s not—it’s not. I might I might make it seem a little easy, but it’s frustrating, like today. Like I was frustrated today. I had a say a bad I won’t say I had a bad day, but it was just frustrating out there for me and Julian. Like we just didn’t connect the day. It’s frustrating. It’s not easy.”

Jeremiah Smith on his teammate Chris Henry Jr.

“I was ask Chris. I thought I’d never meet somebody that’s more quiet than me. Chris is quiet. He’s so laidback, so chill. Get that Cali vibe in him. But you know, Chris is another one. Just came in, know, kept his head down, just working. He’s a nice one.”

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Jeremiah Smith on his feelings about 2025’s offensive struggles in the postseason

“I think, yeah, it was very frustrating for me. I just feel like you got to be a great teammate. I mean, at that point, seeing a lot of double coverage, seeing a lot of triple coverage, a lot of cloud and stuff thrown my way. I just feel like you got to know do what’s best for the team and just go out there and do what you do. But still, like, we want to win a game; like, I can’t just worry about stats. I can’t worry about accolades. I came to Ohio State to want to win games. I don’t care about accolades. I’m doing whatever the teams need to do, and that’s enough football.”

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Jeremiah Smith on how motivated he is by last season

“Yeah, I mean especially that last one. I feel like we started off pretty slow and started to pick things up towards the end. But you know it’s probably too late at that point, but something coming into the year, something that’s been back of my mind. Especially about that play that happened. I can say that plays on me and something I will learn from for sure. It’s a humbling moment, and just coming this offseason myself, I’ve never made that play happen again.”

Jeremiah Smith on returning WR Brandon Inniss

“Brandon, you know, I mean got to see the situation he was in last year with, know me and Carnell . This year. He’s going to be the guy. He’s going to be the one, you know, taking our lead this year. And you know, I mean, we owe it to him. He’s been there for four years. You know, like he know, he got to come in and put the work in as well, but he knows, like, this is do or die for him. Like, this could determine if he be a first-round pick. So, he knows it’s at stake.”

Jeremiah Smith on new players like Qua Russaw and Brock Boyd

“Both of them guys, they going to be very special, especially know Qua and Brock. You know, just came in and keep their head down, just working. You going to see a lot of they going to get in the field a lot this year.”

Jeremiah Smith on rival programs’ moves with massive offers to enter the portal

“No, I wasn’t surprised. I mean, I knew especially at the end of that game that a certain program was going to come at me very hard. But I’m not going to show no names. I think everybody here know who it was.”

Jeremiah Smith on who else has been standing out on the defensive side of the ball

“Freshman Jay Timmons. He’ll be very special player for you for sure. finish up.”