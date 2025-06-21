Everything Luke Sorensen Said About Nebraska and Matt Rhule as Family Celebrates Commitment

Just days after losing a 2026 commit, Nebraska is back to building momentum on the trail. The Huskers have their sights set on a 3-star tight end, Luke Sorensen, out of Servite High School in Anaheim, California. At 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, he’s already a force. And once he’s in a college weight program, his frame could become a serious matchup nightmare. So, simply put, Nebraska’s 2026 class continues to trend in the right direction.

On June 20, 247Sports reported it—Servite (CA) TE Luke Sorensen is officially committed. Ranked No. 19 among tight ends nationally and No. 41 overall in California, he brings toughness and versatility to Matt Rhule’s rising 2026 class. Sorensen isn’t the flashiest recruit, but he’s built for B1G football. Physical, reliable, and gritty—exactly what Nebraska needs. OC Dana Holgorsen loves tight ends who can stretch the middle of the field, and Sorensen checks every box.

Now, with Heinrich Haarberg currently holding it down, Sorensen looks like the ideal understudy—ready to learn, grow, and eventually take the reins. While Luke Sorensen made it official, he also made it meaningful. Announcing his commitment, the California tight end didn’t just talk football—he talked heart. “I’d like to announce my commitment to the University of Nebraska,” said Sorensen. “What set Nebraska apart for me wasn’t just the tradition of a historically dominant and winning program.” Because “In the end, it was the culture of the program, the character of the coaches, and the expectation to perform and win at a high level, not just for next season but for the future of the university. They believe in me not just as a player, but as a person,” said the standout TE.

So, it’s more than a commitment—it’s a connection. Following that, Nebraska just gained a player who’s all in, on and off the field. Hailing from Servite High School, Luke Sorensen brings power and polish to the position. According to the 247Sports Composite, he’s ranked as the No. 36 TE in the 2026 class. However, he chose the Big Red over two heavyweights—Ole Miss and PSU. And he’s not just another name on the board. 247Sports’ Greg Biggins calls him one of the best “blocking tight ends in the country.” So, Sorensen’s grit in the trenches makes him a perfect B1G fit.

However, Greg Biggins sees big-time potential in Luke Sorensen—and for good reason. Starting out at right tackle as a 185-pound freshman, Sorensen grew into a 250-pound TE with massive hands and size 17 shoes. Though he wasn’t a major target in Servite’s passing game due to QB issues, Biggins noted Sorensen’s ability to stretch the field and win jump balls at offseason events. He’s got strong hands, sharp instincts, and knows how to create space. Add in a multi-sport background and the fact he’ll play his senior year at just 17, the upside is huge. So, his game is trending in all the right directions.

But this commitment comes on the heels of adding OL Hayden Ainsworth and Rex Waterman, showing that Matt Rhule is building his 2026 class around toughness and fit. Now, with Nebraska heating up this June and more names expected soon, this class is shaping into one of Rhule’s most complete and physical groups yet. Old-school grit meets modern efficiency—and Sorensen fits right in. As he put it, stating, “My future coaches, Coach Rhule, Coach Holgerson and Coach Sat, my tight end brothers and the city of Nebraska, look at the work. Go Big Red. You Great.”

Following Luke Sorensen’s commitment to Nebraska, the excitement was immediate—and loud. His high school linebackers coach and mentor fired off an Instagram story with a fired-up “Let’s GO!” Even more hype came when he posted, “#CREDO” alongside, “LOVE IT SORE DAWGI I CAN’T WAIT TO CATCH THE FIRST GAME!!” But the energy didn’t stop there. Sorensen’s family was all in, celebrating the moment in full force. So, this wasn’t just a commitment—it was a moment that brought everyone together.

Luke Sorensen’s decision sparked a full-on family celebration

During his commitment to the Huskers, Luke Sorensen made sure to highlight the people who’ve been in his corner from day one—his family. Surrounded by support, he reflected on how much their presence has meant throughout his journey. “I also like to thank my parents, my siblings, my grandparents, all my friends and family here today. There’s a lot of work that goes into all of this, and there’s no way that it can be done without the support of people who love and care for you, and I’m very lucky to have them all my life,” said Sorensen. So, it wasn’t just about football—it was about gratitude, love, and the people who helped shape his path.

While Luke Sorensen showed gratitude, his family poured out the love. His sister Gianna took to Instagram with a proud message: “Couldn’t be prouder.” She followed it up with a video of Luke rocking Huskers gear, adding, “GBR to the max.” Meanwhile, sister Paige kept it short and sweet with a classic rally cry: “GO BIG RED!!” So, the Sorensens didn’t just support the moment—they celebrated it in full Husker spirit.

Now, with the full support of his family and coaches behind him, all eyes are on how Luke Sorensen will make his mark in Matt Rhule’s Nebraska program.