Everything Mario Cristobal Said In the Last Press Conference Before Miami Play National Championship

Mario Cristobal is on the threshold of creating history, as the Miami Hurricanes prepare take on the Indiana Hoosiers. The National Championship appearance marks a brilliant milestone for both the coach and for Miami in his goal of returning the program to its lost glory. Here’s what Cristobal said ahead of the momentous night.

Opening statement

Congratulations to Coach Cignetti and his program for a tremendous season. Really appreciative of everyone involved in surrounding this game for providing us with, again, the amenities. Obviously, we’re at home, so we get to use our own facilities, but everything else regarding preparation is so important. And, proud of our players and looking forward to continuing our course of preparation for this opportunity.

Cristobal on whether the penalty for targeting in the first half should be revisited

“We feel that it was unjustly administered and now it impacts the last game of the season. And we do have the ability, again, as an officiating crew and the powers that be to revisit that, to give every team due process and their best ability to compete in this game.”

On why he pursued a career in football coaching

“I love football,” he said. “I was a baseball player that wasn’t very good and got cut – the football coach at Columbus High School was walking by in the hallway and said,` You should play (football).’

“Coach Jimmy Johnson scooped up my brother and I and offered a scholarship to the University of Miami, where we were able to be part of a historic run. And I just loved every aspect of it. Two parents that couldn’t tell you what a first down was or what a touchdown was. But the ride that they enjoyed with us, the journey they went on with us, and the way that our lives were impacted by that made me realize that I wanted to be part of football and football part of my life forever.”

Mario Cristobal on the most rewarding aspect of leading the team till the National Championship

“I think it’s twofold. I think that oftentimes we don’t mention the fact that I have learned, we have learned as a staff as much from our players as we could ever teach them. And that’s awesome. But the fact that you can alter the course and be the last pit stop for these young men as they go to their next step for the rest of their lives is amazing. It is legitimately impactful in so many ways and helps you be a better father, a better husband, a better leader. I think that it also grants us the opportunity to impart some of that knowledge in some of those ways upon them, and hopefully they can carry that with them.”

On Rueben Bain Jr.’s injury setback and his powerful comeback in the season

“Seems like every true competitor takes those setbacks and turns it into something positive that launches them and elevates their game and their spirit and their ability to be a great teammate. I think this is a perfect case and an example of that. Rueben Bain was born and raised down here in South Florida and was always a huge part of the community. And it was his dream to play for the Miami Hurricanes. And him watching on the sideline, just stoked the fire in him where he just refused to be denied going forward.

“Now that he’s fully healthy, he dedicated himself this offseason to staying at his optimal weight, which is about 275 lbs, and trim down his body fat, certainly increase his lean muscle mass. He’s become a great leader and now is, I would say, confident to be outspoken as a leader as well, which is a massive step for him. His impact on this team and on this community has been awesome.”

On what the winning the National Championship would mean for Miami

It would mean we’re the national champions.

Cristobal on winning looks like beyond the final score

“You implement everything in that building that you do in your very own households. And you know what comes up a lot nowadays? The question of how have you changed with the advent of the transfer portal and an eye on all that stuff. And the answer is always the same.

“If you have to change the way you teach and coach and treat people because you fear an aspect that has been introduced to the game, you were never doing it right. So, it’s real simple for us. Every single day, we pour every ounce of our existence into doing for our players exactly what we do for our very own sons and daughters in our household. So, it’s a very simple philosophy. It’s not perfect, but certainly the intentions behind it will be.”

On the mood in the team after the last ever practice for this season

“Well, yesterday was a typical Thursday practice. I think the processes themselves are no different than any other Thursday, but every team is unique. Every one is uniquely special and different and has brought something different to the lives of all the people around them.

“But I don’t see us getting caught up in any nostalgic moments or whatnot. I just really sense that our team was really focused, that they were really intent on carrying out the rest of the day’s processes, knowing the tremendous opportunity that we have. That’s how we closed out the evening, and that’s how we got ready this morning to go and continue our process.”

Mario Cristobal on the importance of recruiting local talent

“It’s always at the core of your program. You like to have people come in when they’re just starting to learn and understand what it is to play at the college level and become a student-athlete at the collegiate level, as well.

“I think the best part about what college football is now, with all the things we have to fix, is the fact that they’re introduced to a very diverse locker room. And if you look at Miami and the city and our program and all floors, where the coaches are, development staff, academics, we come in every size, shape, skin color, ethnicity, speak just about every single language, and it’s awesome.

“When your local guys become prominent players it really galvanizes the community, but I think what’s helped us continue to elevate is the fact that we’re very national. We’ve come from all over, and here people are accepted and people are driven. If they love to work hard, if they are high-achieving mentalities, if they care about doing things the right way and pushing themselves in the classroom and on the field, then they’re going to get along great. That’s what I think we’re starting to see a lot more of, and that was the initial challenge to get us going and thinking in that direction.

“I’m not sure if I answered your question, but I hope that kind of encompasses a little bit about the local plus the out-of-state guys.”

On Carson Beck’s role this season in the Miami team

“I’m a big believer of Carson Beck. Like him, our entire team on November 1, 2025, did not have very much positive energy surrounding them. Carson Beck epitomizes the ability to take an adverse situation and turn it into something not only positive, but into something that helps one grow and endure and become a stronger and better version of themselves. I think he’s the most experienced player in the college football playoffs.

“The day he arrived – and this shows again how savvy and experienced he is – he couldn’t participate in spring ball. Yet, every walkthrough, every meeting, anything post-practice, pre-practice, anything outside of football, he was very much spearheading gatherings, opportunities to galvanize the entire team so that they understood and knew not only did he know what he was doing and that he was a high-level player but that he was willing to do anything for the team.

“That’s his only concern. He’s not very – he’s not caught up in personal accolades or awards. He wants to win, and he’s willing to do anything to win.”

On using the low hype after being ranked as the No. 10 seed as motivation

“Yes, sir. I don’t think the external stuff has ever been a motivator for our team. I think it’s always been internal. I think our guys always want to prove themselves right, and I think the confidence and the trust in each other was something that just continued to build momentum throughout the course of the season.

“It was a matter of just finally looking at each other, looking in the mirror and making a commitment to work out the details to allow us to win in the margins just because college football nowadays the margins are so small. If you don’t own those details, you’re going to get your butt beat on any given day.

“I think it was all that. I think it was internally driven, and proud of them for that. But I think there’s an appetite and there’s an acknowledgment that there’s a lot more improvement to be had and to be made. I think that we’ve worked really hard over the course of the playoffs to continually get better.”

On how the transfer portal impacts the locker room

“You handle it like you handle everything. You handle it with honesty and transparency and put your cards on the table and do your best to get people to put their cards on the table and operate from that standpoint. I think anything outside of that, whatever way it works out, it was meant to be.”

Cristobal on that Michael Irvin kiss

“I’d rather not get kissed by Michael Irvin.

“He was a great teammate. In fact, he was one of the kind of hosts when I was on an official visit at the University of Miami. That was a day and age that I don’t know if it’ll ever be duplicated, and I say all the time, I’m a nobody. I’m a local kid that, by the grace of God, Gary Stevens believed in my brother and I, and brought us over to the University of Miami, and Jimmy Johnson gave us a scholarship. Again, it changed everything.

“But I went to practices all the time, and I was so attracted to that brotherhood. Like I wanted to be one of those dawgs. Those guys were dawgs. They were competitors. They were relentless, and I wanted to be part of it. I just didn’t know if I was ever going to be good enough. So I was excited, but I was terrified. I soon learned that once you were part of that brotherhood, you’re forever different. I think unless you’re a Miami Hurricane, that’s hard to understand.

“Seeing all those guys come back, and not just the Hall of Famers and the popular guys but the third- and fourth-string guy that maybe never got a chance to play but is doing so well in life and has an awesome family, seeing all these guys come back after 20 years of not being around and really not having the support that Miami needed, I think it’s awesome. Our players love seeing them.

They know that coaches coach and that — the whole kiss thing, I’m never going to live that down. Look, that guy is a brother to me. So are all those guys. We’re very honored and fortunate to have them with us for the ride.”

On final preparations before the National Championship

“It’s Friday, and Friday has its own process, the things that we do, and certainly we’re not going to break those things. I think our players wouldn’t expect anything else.”

On the difference between coaching and playing in the National Championship

“I mean, it’s [a] process right now, and I hate to give you a boring answer. I do. I know that certainly [hasn’t] lit up this press conference by any stretch. But it’s what we do.

“I think that when you — I think certain things you reflect upon after the season and when it’s done. There’s no value right now in getting off course, in getting off your process. That’s where the entire focus is. That’s what the mentality has always been, and that’s what it is today and all the way through tomorrow. Then after that, I think the question will probably have a more eventful response.”

Mario Cristobal on deciding between his goals of becoming a Secret Service agent and coaching in football

“It was something that I kind of always envisioned myself doing, working for the Federal Government. I loved every aspect of it. My family has always been in law enforcement, law enforcement, teachers, construction workers. That’s kind of what you do. Come to this country, take two jobs, go to night school. Not me, my parents, obviously.

“But I wanted to be in, and I honestly took the GA job hoping that I could coach one day. But not knowing. It’s almost like, man, I’ll never have a shot to do so. Once you’re in, you get your first taste of it, and back then, there was only one GA. Now there’s 44 analysts on each side of the ball. Back then you had to do every card. I had done every single ounce of film, making about $1.70 an hour, working 22-hour days and a glutton for punishment. I loved it.

“I remember being at the Gator Bowl with a bunch of the players, Young — you might know these names — Reggie Wayne, Santana Moss, Ed Reed. Those guys were young pups. Back then, [I] didn’t have a cell phone. Got a pager, call so-and-so special agent, assistant to the special agent, Secret Service Miami for your appointment to come on in and join. That’s when it hit you, like, ‘Whoa.’

“But, [I] slept on it. I woke up in a panic. I love football. I’ve always loved football. Didn’t really play for anybody else or want it for anybody — I just loved it. And I wasn’t willing to let that opportunity go again. By the grace of God, I was able to move my stuff back to my GA office, which Davis Larry Coker took me back and gave me the opportunity.”

On the biggest growth within the team this season, and what makes him proud of it

“I think game 1 opened up our eyes. I think the entire country expected us not to do well against a great team in Notre Dame. That built our confidence in a big-time way and had us going the right way. And we got field rushed in Dallas over at SMU, and reality hit. Everyone on our football program saw that graphic, that edit, Miami has a 5% chance to make it into the postseason. I think that’s what galvanized us.

“I think we realized we had to approach each and every day with being the most excited, the most energetic team on the field and that pre-snap and post-snap discipline had to be at the forefront and that ball security couldn’t be compromised and neither could ball disruption, that you had to be physical and find a way to out-hit your opponent on every single play.

“It had to mean more to you than it did to the other side, and I think those principles just continued to push us forward so that if we practiced in that manner, then we could earn the right to cut it loose on game day. As those games have come on, we have gotten better and better and still have a lot to improve, and looking forward to tomorrow night.”