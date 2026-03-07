Everything Nick Saban Said at the White House College Sports Roundtable

From a seven year freshman to college athletes refusing to turn pro, it’s crazy times in college sports. So on Friday, President Donald Trump hosted a college sports roundtable at the White House in an attempt to save it from getting worse. The meeting focused on chaos around NIL money, eligibility, and the transfer portal. The guest list included roughly 50 influential figures across athletics and media including Nick Saban. And the former Alabama football head coach didn’t waste time dancing around the issue.

The first concern Nick Saban addressed during the roundtable discussion on March 6 was the current system that has changed how players make decisions. Instead of focusing on long-term development, he said many athletes are now chasing the biggest immediate payday.

“People, instead of making decisions about creating value for their future, they were making decisions about how much money could they make at whichever school they can go to or transfer to,” he said.

This development has made it hard for coaches to guide players the way they once did before the NIL era. Nick Saban said the traditional model which is helping athletes develop academically, personally, and professionally, has been pushed aside in favor of a marketplace driven by NIL collectives and transfer opportunities. He made it clear the current setup has distorted the original purpose of college athletics.

“So, we need to develop an effective system of revenue sharing, authentic name, image, and likeness,” he said. “Authentic being you have marketing value which now we have collectives which just create opportunities which just become pay for play.”

Nick Saban, who had been at Alabama for nearly two decades, saw this coming. Back in January 2024, he retired after 17 seasons and six national championships, citing the rapidly changing landscape of recruiting and player compensation as one of the major factors. In fact, during a 2024 Senate roundtable hosted by Ted Cruz, he proposed a similar idea. And that’s to let athletes share revenue without turning them into university employees. Looking at the sport now, his concerns look like a warning that already came true.

Money isn’t the only problem, though, as eligibility rules are creating another strange reality. Nick Saban pointed out that some athletes are now playing six, seven, even eight years of college football, meaning 25-year-olds are sometimes lining up against 18-year-old freshmen. According to him, that’s not healthy for the sport.

Legal battles are also piling up for eligibility issues. The NCAA has faced 55 eligibility lawsuits across the country. Courts have denied preliminary injunctions in 26 of them, but 10 have been granted with several more still pending. That uncertainty has only added more instability to the system. But again, the transfer portal might be the bigger headache.

Nick Saban expresses concern over transfer portal

Nick Saban also addressed the massive roster turnover created by the transfer portal. As he pointed out, there are currently more than 4,000 athletes in the portal.

“Fans don’t like it,” he said. “Support groups don’t like it. It’s not really healthy for players in graduation to transfer several times in your career. You really put yourself in a pickle in terms of your ability to graduate.”

Meanwhile, the 2026 portal cycle has already been filled with tampering accusations, bidding wars, and constant roster turnover driven by NIL money. That environment, Nick Saban argued, makes it harder than ever to build stable programs. And eventually, he warned, it could damage fan interest in the sport itself.

All these bring us back to the bigger question discussed at the roundtable. Who fixes this mess? Nick Saban believes the solution likely requires federal involvement.

“I think we need to come up with a system and we obviously have to do it with the president’s leadership and also with Congress,” he said. “Whether it’s antitrust legislation or whatever it is to allow student athletes in all sports including women’s and Olympic sports to enhance their quality of life while going to college but still provide opportunity to advance themselves beyond their athletic career which is what the philosophy of college athletics and getting a college education has always been about.”

Nick Saban ended saying college athletics was always supposed to be about education. And lately, nobody seems to be talking about that anymore. With that reality hanging over the discussion, the roundtable shifted toward the political fight shaping the next phase of college sports.