Everything OSU’s Caleb Downs, Max Klare & Davison Igbinosun Said at the NFL Combine

December 6, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs 2 before the NCAA, College League, USA Big Ten Championship football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_558 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

December 6, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs 2 before the NCAA, College League, USA Big Ten Championship football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_558 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

Day 2 at the NFL Combine was loaded with OSU talent, who have some of the best skills to offer to NFL teams in the draft. Headlining the charge were safety Caleb Downs, cornerback Davison Igbinosun, and tight end Max Klare. Targeted by first- and second-round pick holders throughout this year, here’s what the three shared in their media availabilities.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Caleb Downs

On what his brother, Josh Downs, advised him ahead of the draft

Really just telling me to show energy in every interview like that. Just trying to give me tips and everything that he went through. The importance of the medical and everything. Just trying to show me what it is to be here.

On his mental strengths

ADVERTISEMENT

My confidence level is always at its highest when I’m on the field, and my belief in myself really never goes down, no matter the circumstance. I feel like my mind really puts me above a lot of people in terms of how I process the game and play with instincts, and I feel like that’s what makes me special.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

You’re getting a really talented player; you’re getting a smart player [who] can come and make an impact on the field and in the facility to make a culture change.

Downs on the versatility he brings as a defender

I feel like being able to play in multiple positions is what makes people useful. It makes people special. Being able to play in the box, being able to play in the deep part of the field, being able to play slot, nickel, or dime. I feel like that makes people unique.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his talks with NFL teams

I met with a lot of teams, honestly. I’m not going to go individual on any team.

ADVERTISEMENT

On John Harbaugh being interested in him

It’s an honor, honestly. He’s a legend of the game. It’ll be an honor to meet him whenever I do, so that’ll be great. And looking forward to meeting him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caleb Downs on who is the best at his position in the draft

I feel confident every time I step on the field. So if I were to say that I walked on the field and thought anybody was better than me, that’s not true.

ADVERTISEMENT

His focus on competing in the room and standing out

I would honestly say when I walked in as a freshman at Alabama, I made a choice to try and make everything as even as possible. A lot of guys had been there for two or three years before me, so I was really just trying to learn as much as possible. Whether that was going in extra to learn from the coaches or just studying on my own, I was really just trying to be a sponge of everything that I’m around.

ADVERTISEMENT

On what skill is he most proud of

I would say my preparation. Honestly, my preparation before the game is really what allows me to play confidently in the moment and on the field. I would just say my instincts when that moment comes, being able to see everything and react to that situation.

Caleb Downs on coming from an NFL family

Honestly, my brother set the tone for me in a lot of ways. He had a great career in college, and that allowed me to believe in myself, knowing that I could do it. Then my dad—I grew up around a lot of his old NFL friends. People always ask, ‘Did you ever think you weren’t going to be able to do it?’

No. I was around everything that I needed to be around, and it never was a thought like, ‘Am I going to be able to do it?’ It was just kind of just like, ‘I’ll get there at some point.’

Davison Igbinosun

On what helped him cut down the penalties

I would say what helped me to improve that was I had to acknowledge what I was doing wrong, and I had to clean it up and fix it. I would say just my poise at the top of the route, and just relying more on my feet than my hands.

On meeting with the Cowboys and playing for them

I will be meeting with the Cowboys tonight. I mean, the Dallas Cowboys are America’s team. So, I’ll be excited about that.

Igbinosun on having Tim Walton as secondaries/cornerbacks coach

Coach Walton has meant a lot to me, not just as a football coach, but also as a role model and a leader to me. Coach Walton, of course, he’s taught me about football. He’s taught me about, like, processing defense, offenses. But he just poured much more into me, and about the game of life, being successful outside of football.

On his pitch for Caleb Downs

You draft a player like Caleb Downs, you’re drafting a player who is ready from the moment you draft him. He’s ready to go as soon as you draft him. He’s a football savant; he can understand and process football at a very high level.

On his goals for his NFL career

I won a state championship in high school, I won a national championship in college, and I want to win a Super Bowl. I want to be one of the best cornerbacks to ever suit it up, ever lace it up.

On playing for Jim Knowles

I like playing with Coach Knowles. Coach Knowles just—I liked his defense a lot. It was very schematic, played a lot of two-deep, and stuff like that.

Igbinosun on facing competition at Ohio State after transferring from Ole Miss

Of course, there’s going to be friction when you walk into a room. So, Denzel Burke was a starter, and there was no solidified starter. It was either going to be Jordan Hancock or me. And I and Jordan Hancock were starting to go at it because we both wanted the spot. But, just going through a situation like that, Jordan Hancock and I became the best of friends.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers tight end Jameson Geers (86) attempts the pass reception as Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jordan Hancock (7) intercepts the ball on the play during the second half at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

I would say just walking into the room in a situation like that, that just raises everybody else’s standard. Because if you see somebody walk into the building and he wants your job, you’re going to do everything it takes to keep your job.

Thoughts on the New York Giants

I’ve met with the Giants. It was nice just talking to the home team. Like, just growing up as a kid from Jersey, of course, I had dreams of playing for the home team.

Igbinosun on taking his skills to the NFL

I think my skills will translate, day one, to the NFL. Just because you can’t teach what I have. I’m ultra competitive. I feel like, day one, going to the NFL, I aspire to go against the best and want to compete against the best.

On teams asking about his issue with penalties

They definitely do ask. I just explain the process that I use to eliminate the penalties, just watching back the tape and understanding. But this is what I tell them. In 2024, I realized that a lot of the reps I wasn’t in a bad position. I was actually in a good position. I wasn’t getting run by. They weren’t running past me. I just needed more poise at the top of the route, and just getting my head around and playing football.

They understand it because they see the transformation that occurred on tape.

Max Klare

On people whom he has looked up to in the NFL

I think it started with George Kittle. I’ve been watching him for a while now, and he’s a guy that you want to emulate and be like, and the way he plays the game and the way he attacks each and every game is impressive and something you want to be like.

Sam LaPorta is another guy that I’ve watched, and Trey McBride has been awesome to watch as well. You want to take bits and pieces from their game and understand what they’re doing well and where that can show up in my game.

On playing a versatile role in the offense

It definitely helps. Getting comfortable in all different formations in different parts of the field, and asked to do different jobs just makes you more well-rounded and ready for the next level.

On switching to tight end at OSU after playing as WR for Purdue

I accepted the role that I had. We were extremely successful at Ohio State, and I was super fortunate to be a part of that. Whatever role the coach gave me, I was going to attack it to the best of my abilities. I was super, super fortunate to be a part of that team.

Klare on his decision to leave Purdue

It was a tough decision. I grew to love Purdue, love everything that it stood for. It taught me a lot as a player and as a person. I had great relationships up there throughout, coaches, players. My brother was up there with me during my final year there, so that was awesome. I went there when I first got there. My cousin was on the team as a wide receiver, and having those relationships and having the family there really made that place home.

It was a tough decision. But at the end of the day, I wanted to set myself up for success in the long term and go compete against the best on a daily basis.

On playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

it’d be awesome. Payton Durham is down there, tight end, who I played with my freshman year. That’d be a really cool spot.

On an opportunity with Kansas City

I have not met with them yet, but it would be awesome. Obviously, they’ve had a lot of success at the tight end position. Andy Reid does a great job with the offense and everything in between, so it’d be awesome to be a part of that.

Klare on his best memory from Ohio State

Beating Michigan. That was awesome. It’s a big deal for us, and it was fun to be a part of that.

On what he brings to NFL teams

I think it starts with building relationships, building trust. I want to be a guy who comes in there from day one and earns trust every day because it’s not going to be easy. I’m going to be a guy who’s going to show up every day with the same mindset to get better and attack each day like the last.

Thoughts on Travis Kelce

He’s been awesome throughout the years, one of the best to ever do it. His route running is extremely unique, and the way he moves and the way he separates at the top of routes is something that I think every tight end wants to be like. The production he’s put up is something that everyone admires. He’s been awesome to follow and see his career.

On being an impact player in the NFL

That’s always the goal. You want to make an impact every year you’re out there. You want to put everything into it to put yourself in the best position to have success, regardless of when it is.

Klare on Julian Sayin

Julian’s going to be special. He’s an extremely accurate thrower of the football, and he throws an extremely catchable ball, something that as receivers, you want. I think the sky’s the limit with him. He’s an extremely cerebral guy, and he’s going to continue to develop that smartness of the game and continue to develop his game.