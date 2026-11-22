Ohio State’s season has officially turned into a disaster. The No. 14 Buckeyes arrived in Lincoln with their College Football Playoff hopes on life support, only to hand Nebraska its first win over a ranked opponent in 32 games. The humiliating 31–28 defeat dropped Ryan Day’s squad to 7–4, marking Ohio State’s first four-loss season since 2011.

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And once again, the defense made life much harder than it needed to be.

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Ohio State gave up 31 points and managed just two stops all afternoon, while Nebraska converted 10 of 16 third downs and went 2-for-2 on fourth down. The Buckeyes did briefly fight their way back into the game after trailing 21–7, but whenever Ohio State needed the defense to step up and get off the field, it simply could not do it.

That is what makes this loss especially painful. Ohio State had enough offense to stay alive, with Luke Fahey throwing for 259 yards and two touchdowns and Jeremiah Smith putting together another monster performance with 165 yards and two scores. But the defense kept giving Nebraska chances, and the Cornhuskers eventually made the Buckeyes pay. For a team that started the year with national championship expectations, losing four games and falling apart in these big moments is a brutal reality check.

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Ryan Day did not try to hide from how badly things went, either. He admitted that giving up 31 points while recording only two stops is not a recipe for winning, while also acknowledging that Ohio State has plenty to fix. And with the Michigan game now the only thing left on the schedule, here’s what Ryan Day had to say about the loss in the presser.

Reporter: Brian, just on the way the defense played today and giving up 30 points, were you surprised by the way they played? Disappointed?

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Ryan Day: “I think we’re all disappointed in the outcome. We’re not going to win many games if we’re giving up 31 points and only getting two stops in a whole game.”

Reporter: When the defense is to this degree, how much has to change, not just now, but for the future after a performance like this?

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Ryan Day: “When you watch a game like this, you’ve got a lot of things that have to change. I’m not going to jump to anything right now because we have a game we’ve got to play in another week. So, like always, we have to evaluate what’s going on, and we’ll do that.

“But this game right here, when you see the third downs converted, especially in the first half, and then you see some of the plays that they made against us, it certainly cost us. The offense goes down and scores with just under four minutes to go and got an opportunity to fight back in it all the way at the end, and they hit us with a couple of plays that we had seen throughout the game and weren’t able to get off the field.

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“So that was extremely frustrating, and, yeah, that ultimately cost the game.”

Reporter: Brian, your defense has given up 30-plus points in three of the last four games.

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Ryan Day: “Not right, but we don’t have a choice. So, we’ve got to get this thing together in the next week to go win this game, and that’s important. It’s hard to be thinking about that right now, coming off the field like this, as disappointed and frustrated as we all are. So, you know, we’ve got to figure it out. We’ve got to come up with a way, and then, as always, we’ll, at the end of the year, evaluate everything and figure out what to do next.”

Reporter: The way that the offense started to pick it up there, did you feel like you guys were gaining some momentum? And how disappointing is it, again, with the defense, to get some momentum, and it seemed like every time you got some, they just kept getting more yards?

Ryan Day: “Well, we’re in this as a team. We win as a team, we lose as a team. So, you know, there was a fumble and a turnover in the game on offense, too. So, you know, that’s completely unacceptable.

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“There were some penalties again. Again, unacceptable. But I do think that there was a lot of fight going on out there, and I think in the middle eight, we caught some momentum.

“Then, to your point, they were able to get some drives going. We had the one drive there where we got a stop, and then we hit a run for, I think, about three. Then, on the pitch, the ball was dropped by Bo, got us off schedule, and then we had to punt, and they went right down.

“So that’s where the game went into the balance. But, you know, we were able to continue to fight through the way the game was going to get a little momentum back. But certainly not enough when, I think, there were eight or nine possessions.”

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Reporter: Is that what it was?

Ryan Day: “Yeah, and there were only two punts, so we really only got two stops all day.”

Reporter: Ryan, more on the offense. You had that drive that got going. You guys established the run right out of the half, but he ends up with only 12 carries. Only a few other guys managed carries. Did you guys lean into what was…

Ryan Day: “When I looked at it, we only ended up with 49 plays. And then, I don’t know how many we had in the last drive. There were 13, maybe. So, you know, we had to throw the ball there.

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“And then you mix in, you know, Isaiah had four carries. So, I think there was a stretch in there early on where we had three plays, the touchdown. I think it was the end of the first quarter. Maybe we only had about six plays anyhow.

“So, 49 plays to 73 plays. The numbers don’t look right, certainly, as you come out of the game, but I think that was more of a product of the way the game was going.”

Reporter: Austin, a number of times throughout the season, you’ve been looking and trying to create more pressure up front. Poor performances in the trenches and stopping the run throughout the course of the season. I know that you’re focused on today, but big picture, how has that defensive line been assembled? What’s your evaluation of that group?

Ryan Day: “I’ll just say, again, when you lose a game, you lose the game as a team. It was not good enough as a group.

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“You know, for me to sit here and point out an individual group that came up short in this game would not be right because it took all of us to lose this game.

“But I do think we all recognize the things that we’ve come up short in this year, and so I’m just as frustrated as anybody.”