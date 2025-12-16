Ex-Alabama QB Sends Urgent Message to Kalen DeBoer to Dodge Oklahoma Déjà Vu

The College Football Playoff kicks off with a high-stakes collision between Alabama and Oklahoma on Friday, Dec. 19. After a 23–21 home loss on Nov. 15, Kalen DeBoer’s Crimson Tide heads to Norman for a win-or-go-home rematch against the Sooners. In the win-or-go-home situation, Alabama legend AJ McCarron gives DeBoer some valuable insights to overcome the Sooners’ threat.

Former Alabama QB AJ McCarron and RB Trent Richardson joined Chirst Stewart on ‘The Dynasty’ podcast on Dec. 16, to preview the Alabama vs Oklahoma matchup. During the discussion, McCarron claimed that the team that makes more explosive plays and sustainable drives will win the game, sending a message to Alabama’s HC DeBoer to ensure both.

“Two offenses that have not been playing well up front as a um whole,” said AJ McCarron. “So that’s the biggest key for me is I think whoever wins this game is the offense that can create the most explosive plays, and sustain drives better. Because both of them have struggled to sustain drives, and I think both of these defenses are playing extremely well. So that’s the most interesting matchup and factor in this game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: ReliaQuest Bowl-Alabama at Michigan Dec 31, 2024 Tampa, FL, USA Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on before running onto the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Raymond James Stadium FL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxPendletonx 20241231_ams_ee7_0028

Former Alabama RB Trent Richardson, on the other hand, added specific points and gave Kalen DeBoer a detailed checklist to outlast the Sooners at Norman.

“Protect the ball, no big turnovers, balance the offense, and have meaningful runs to complement their throwing game,” Trent Richardson provided detailed insights. “I’m not asking these guys to go have a 300-yard rushing game. I’m not asking them to have a 200. I ask him to at least get 80.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s tough, but man, you just be able to complement the throwing game, cuz when we’re throwing it, we throw it really good. We definitely have to catch the ball, but win special team battles. Punts and returns matter. It was a big last game. Finish the drives with touchdowns, not field goals. And my last one is, make key stops on third downs and fourth downs.”

McCarron agreed to Richardson’s points, as these were the things that Alabama lacked in the last game against Oklahoma, which ended their 17-game winning streak at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

If you take an in-depth look at Bama’s 21-23 loss to Oklahoma, the Tide outgained the Sooners 406 to 212 in total yards, but the rushing offense wasn’t that good, contributing only 80 yards. Moreover, the Sooners scored 17 points off three Alabama turnovers. Bama has the upper hand throughout the game, but the Sooners controlled the last quarter, keeping them away from reaching the end zone, and and sealed the game with a decisive 24-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

More than just a CFP game for Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama

DeBoer has faced increased outside scrutiny after Alabama’s SEC Championship loss, with expectations around the program remaining as high as ever despite his 19–7 record across two seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alabama fans have also not forgotten the postgame incident in November when Oklahoma players attempted to take photos at midfield over the Crimson Tide logo at Bryant-Denny Stadium, prompting a response from linebacker Justin Jefferson. Bama’s LB Justin Jefferson addressed it, saying, “That type of disrespect will be addressed on the field. We just got to go give it to them, take the ball off them and bring it home for Alabama.”

Though an Alabama staffer asked them to step off, the fans expect revenge from their side. With increasing expectations on one side, a career ultimatum, and coaching rumors on the other side, Alabama enters the matchup at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Dec. 19 as a narrow 1.5-point favorite.