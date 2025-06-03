Ex-Alabama QB Could Get Cut From $5.45 Billion NFL Franchise After Concerning Intel

The 2025 NFL Draft was yet another showcase of Alabama’s formidable football program, as seven Crimson Tide players had their names called. As always, Bama dominated the early rounds: the Dallas Cowboys picked dominant offensive guard Tyler Booker 12th overall, and the Eagles selected linebacker Jihaad Campbell at 31st. Day three also witnessed a flurry of selections, as Malachi Moore went to the Jets, Que Robinson to the Broncos, Robbie Ouzts to the Seahawks, and Tim Smith to the Colts. But the selection that put people in a buzz was Jalen Milroe, taken 92nd overall in the third round by the Seattle Seahawks.

If you’ve been reading NFL headlines over the past week, you must be aware there’s a stir growing about Jalen Milroe, not only because Milroe is an athletic freak, but because everyone wants to know how the Seahawks plan to unlock his potential this year. Milroe’s signing in Seattle has fans and media fantasizing about the future. Some consider him a potential successor to the starting role in the future, but for the time being, he’s set to be a backup to Sam Darnold and Drew Lock. Head coach Mike Macdonald and GM John Schneider both said that though Milroe’s speed and mobility are frustratingly tantalizing, the plan is to make him a prototypical QB. But they’re not oblivious to his distinct skill set—look for him to appear on the field in innovative ways, particularly in high-leverage moments such as red-zone or short-yardage situations.

The Seahawks are allowing him the room to develop. But things appear a bit haywire with Milroe lately. In a recent post by @nflrookiewatch, Jalen Milroe’s initial real taste of NFL competition with the Seahawks during OTAs on June 3 was a little rough around the edges. “Jalen Milroe reportedly “struggled” in his 1st on-field impression as the Seahawks QB3 at OTA’s today. Milroe was said to be “missing behind” receivers left and right during the 11-on-11 segment of practice.” There was a trend of inaccuracy, particularly in those short and intermediate throws, that have always been a mystery for him.

He was running solely with the third-team offense, taking fewer reps than Sam Darnold and Drew Lock, so each snap is even more crucial for a rookie looking to make an impression. It was reported, “During the Red-Zone portion of practice, Milroe sailed a pass “3+ yards” over the head of a wide open WR in the back of the end zone. The very next play, Milroe through it to a blanketed Elijah Arroyo (Seahawks TE), which resulted in a PBU.” These are not mere rookie jitters at random, they are the same concerns that shadowed Milroe during his college career. Accuracy, particularly on touch throws and timing routes, was always in question for him. Even before the draft, analysts noted that while Milroe possesses a cannon for an arm and elite athleticism, his passer consistency had room for improvement.

Milroe must break down NFL defenses more quickly, especially after forcing that pass to Arroyo. Seattle’s defense, which values communication and anticipation, isn’t exactly making it easy for a rookie quarterback to settle in. Yet, this isn’t cause for alarm. “However, Milroe has reportedly been ‘working relentlessly’ to master the Seahawks’ playbook and is taking steps day by day.” OTAs are about growth and not perfection, but you can feel the letdown in the air, particularly since there was so much hope for Milroe’s athleticism to translate immediately. Instead, what’s been revealed is a raw but moldable player, with timing and accuracy problems that must be addressed before he vies for an expanded role.

Why the Oklahoma film haunted Milroe’s draft stock

For those who followed Jalen Milroe’s college career, particularly Alabama’s crushing loss to Oklahoma, this recent NFL turbulence feels familiar. The MVP for Alabama relayed one of the worst games of his career, accounting for a mere 164 yards passing, seven rushing yards, three interceptions, and just three points. Oklahoma’s defense arrived with an agenda, and they carried it out flawlessly. They pushed Milroe hard and early, making him make rapid decisions. Rather than being settled, Milroe appeared shaken. His timing was poor, and he missed several wide-open receivers, particularly on important third-down plays. The biggest glaring defect?

His accuracy. Several high or wide throws stalled drives Alabama was desperately trying to keep alive. In addition to that, Milroe’s habit of zeroing in on his first read had the secondary from Oklahoma expecting and disrupting passes. Scouts and analysts had a huge question mark: Could Milroe keep up with NFL-level defenses that blend coverages and apply constant pressure?

The Oklahoma loss revealed the very issues that are accompanying him in the rookie camp, issues regarding his presence in the pocket, his ability to decipher complicated defenses, and, above all, his consistency as a passer. When draft season came around, those issues came back to haunt him. Teams adored Milroe’s athletic potential, but the tape from that Oklahoma game was a red flag. It portrayed a quarterback with all the physical attributes, but still figuring out the mental chess game that is needed at the next level. To thrive in Seattle, Milroe must prove he’s more than just raw traits. And if he does, the rest of the league will feel it. But first, Jalen Milroe has to beat that one opponent that’s followed him from Tuscaloosa to Seattle: inconsistency.