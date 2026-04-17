Ex-Alabama QB Sends Strong Message as Keelon Russell – Austin Mack Battle Heats Up

Following the departure of Alabama QB Ty Simpson to the NFL, the Tide’s QB1 position this season has become a battle between redshirt junior Austin Mack and redshirt freshman Keelon Russell following A-Day. Both are talented enough to take the starting role, but there’s a difference in experience. That won’t be enough to decide who will win the battle. Former Alabama QB turned CFB analyst Greg McElroy weighed in on who has the edge.

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“People are more familiar with Keelon because of his recruiting backstory and all the success he had as a high school prospect and how he comes to school as a blue-chip player,” said McElroy to BamaOnLine this week. “But I think people don’t necessarily understand exactly how talented Austin Mack is, too, and how that guy’s really gifted and can really throw the ball, just with how big he is, how easily the ball comes off his hand.”

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“I think it’s going to be a photo finish down to the finish line. I know that recency bias, everyone would think that Keelon has probably at least gotten neck and neck with him, if not maybe even overtaken him, based on the A-Day Game performance. But I think there’s a long way to go here, and I think Austin Mack’s very much going to be in the mix all the way up to the very end,” added the former Bama, who led the Tide to an undefeated 14–0 season, capped by a victory in the BCS National Championship in 2009.

McElroy understands what it takes to be Bama’s QB1. If you consider the A-Day game performance, then Russell seems the winner, because he recorded 229 passing yards and 4 TDs, while Mack racked up just 95 yards and 1 TD. But DeBoer revealed after the game that Mack was “dinged up” and dealing with a minor injury, which led to a lower snap count.

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Here, familiarity comes into play. Mack has been in the DeBoer system since Washington. Moreover, Mack has a year more experience in Tuscaloosa; Russell’s status as one of the highest-rated recruits in program history has made their current battle for the starting spot a major focal point.

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“The fact that (Russell) has been able to close the gap to the point at which it really is neck and neck is amazing. It’s not an indictment on Austin either, because by all accounts, he’s had a terrific spring. A little banged up, naturally, and maybe not able to do as much, but it is. I mean, it says a lot about Keelon,” said the CFB analyst.

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“And as someone who’s gone through a competition like that before, the veteran just has such an advantage. Whether you want him to or not, the veteran just has such an advantage. So, it says a lot about Keelon and his natural ability and, frankly, his grasp of what they’re trying to be.”

Mack already has big-game experience, having been thrust into the Rose Bowl spotlight last season, where he completed 11 of 16 passes. In contrast, Russell’s freshman year was spent in low-leverage situations against ULM and Eastern Illinois, making his rapid development this spring even more surprising.

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Despite limited snaps, coaches noted his rapid “command of the verbiage” and leadership in the huddle throughout the fall. Now, to McElroy, both have tools, but fall camp could help Alabama decide its 2026 starting QB.

Alabama has to make a tough decision this fall

While Austin Mack entered the spring as the more experienced option, Keelon Russell’s efficiency led analysts like Greg McElroy to state that any experience gap between the two has “probably evaporated.”

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“Here’s what I know coming out of Saturday,” said McElroy. “Right now, whatever gap that might’ve existed between Austin Mack and Keelon Russell, just based on experience, I think that’s probably evaporated.”

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If there’s no experience gap, then performance could be the difference-maker. This spring practice, Russell showed enough potential and skill. “We’re talking about the Gatorade National Player of the Year in high school. Arguably the highest-rated signee in Alabama’s modern recruiting era,” said McElroy. “He’s not just a five-star that’s waiting to get his opportunity. He is getting his opportunity, and so far he’s making the most of it.”

Still, nothing is settled yet, but whoever takes the position, Alabama will have a key piece in place. “I think when Bama tees it up this fall, whoever it is, they’re going to be in good shape at quarterback,” said McElroy.

Whether it’s Mack’s experience or Russell’s explosive potential, Kalen DeBoer’s first major personnel decision in Tuscaloosa will set the tone for his new era.