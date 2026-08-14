Ex-Alabama Transfer Admits He Was Skeptical of Ryan Day’s Ohio State Before Major Change of Heart

When he was looking to move on from Tuscaloosa in the portal, Qua Russaw was all about finding the right fit. At the same time, he was also concerned about playing time and schemes. And when he had doubts about Ohio State, one specific conversation with one of Ryan Day’s coaches changed the trajectory of his career.

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Russaw, a former Alabama edge, transferred to Ohio State in January 2026 after a playoff campaign with the Tide. His very first visit to Columbus left him wondering whether the program was the right destination for him. His biggest concerns were a crowded outside linebacker room and a lack of clarity about his path to meaningful snaps.

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“I’m not going to lie. When I left here (on my visit), I was kind of like, ‘I don’t know if I want to go here,’” Russaw told the media after Ohio State’s August 13 fall practice. “I went to visit Tennessee and Notre Dame, and had to talk to the coaches there… I kind of knew they had a lot of guys at the outside linebacker position, and he (Matt Patricia) is smart enough to move everyone around. Gotta be the best feeling.”

Alabama transfer Qua Russaw initially was not sure if he wanted to be a Buckeye after first visiting Ohio State.But Matt Patricia played a huge role in confirming this was the right fit for him.Russaw laid out Patricia’s impact in bringing him to Columbus ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KPrV7J6hnv— Tyler Danburg (@TylerDanburg) August 13, 2026

What eventually sealed the deal for Ohio State was Russaw’s conversations with defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, which changed his view. Patricia’s multiple-defense approach allows players to rush the passer, set the edge, and drop into coverage from various spots. This aligned with Russaw’s background as a versatile “Wolf” hybrid at Alabama.

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Russaw needed a defensive system built to maximize his versatility. Patricia showed him that Ohio State plans to rotate players rather than lock them into fixed positions. It must also have helped Russaw see Patricia’s vision, since the defensive coordinator used Arvell Reese in a similar hybrid role last season.

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That also explained why Ryan Day needed help from the portal at the position. Reese and Sytles were the anchors of a historic defense. With his concerns addressed, Russaw committed to Ohio State on January 12, 2026. Fellow defensive lineman James Smith joined him from Alabama in what many viewed as a package deal.

The spring practice proved the move was the right call

Russaw began making an impression on the coaching staff almost immediately. He flashed with multiple third-down sacks. Russaw shed his black stripe on April 2, just after the team’s seventh spring practice. He was the fourth transfer to earn the honor that spring.

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Head coach Ryan Day confirmed this early impact and noted how crucial that specific spot is for the defense. Day stressed that players still have to earn their place, but he liked what he saw.

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“I think you’re seeing Qua Russaw really make an impact out there. He flashed a few times today, made a couple of sacks on third down. That’s a position where we’re really going to need some production this year,” Ray noted back in April.

After redshirting in 2023 for Alabama, Russaw played 13 games in 2024, recording 36 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. Despite his foot injury in 2025, he logged 14 tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss in nine games.

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As of this moment, the Alabama transfer looks poised to be the first guy off the bench. However, Patricia has also hinted that he’d utilize more depth on defense this year. Russaw will have a chance to show what he can do. The coaching staff may require some patience from the player.