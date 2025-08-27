Ex-Alabama WR Issues No-Nonsense Verdict on Ty Simpson After Nick Saban’s Simple QB Advice

When Alabama’s Ty Simpson took the first-team snaps in fall camp, people were intrigued. The former 5-star QB was accurate, efficient, poised, and can make good use of his legs. The Saturday scrimmage saw him going 12-of-15 with two incompletions chalked up to drops. Ryan Grubb, Alabama’s OC shared his optimism on Monday. “I think as long as he stays within himself and doesn’t try to make each play bigger than it is, he’ll be just fine,” he said. But numbers only tell half the story.

Ty Simpson’s true X factor is his ability to extend plays outside the pocket. On August 26, Touchdown Alabama shared an interesting comment from former Alabama WR Mike McCoy on X. “I think he’s going to be a dark horse. I think he’s going to exceed everybody’s expectations,” he said. “I don’t think he’s going to get out that driver’s seat, bro. I think that’s going to be hard too. I think he’s a man with a plan.” Most QBs would’ve bolted for another starting role in his case. But he stayed, persevered, and now, the spotlight is his.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike McCoy isn’t the only one with high expectations for Ty Simpson. Germie Bernard, Alabama’s veteran WR, is equally bought in. “It just creates more opportunities for us,” he said. “When broken plays happen and you have a QB that’s mobile, can get out of the pocket, but still deliver a b—, that’s something we dream for.” He went on to praise his QB’s explosiveness saying, “He makes people miss. He’s fast. He can get in a zone. I don’t really know how to describe it, but he’s explosive with the b— in his hands.”

But even with the hype and expectations, Ty Simpson knows nerves are part of the package. His first start against Florida State is a hostile environment, a heated rivalry, and a test of everything he’s learned over three years waiting in the wings. “Before I take on the field, just taking a little second and praying,” he said. “Micah 5:5 says, ‘Peace be with the Lord.’ So I kinda take on that approach… He’s with me. Whatever situation happens, He’s going to be beside me. I’m excited for it.” This moment captures his perfectly focused, composed, and ready to control mindset. That focus and composure would soon be tested further, as he turned to one of his most trusted mentors for advice before taking the field.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Ty Simpson receives a simple yet valuable message from the GOAT coach

After three years on the bench and a brutal offseason of competition, Ty Simpson finally gets his moment in Tallahassee. He edged out Austin Mack and Keelon Russell for the starting nod, but even veterans admit the nerves are real. So the QB turned to an old mentor for football advice which is none other than Nick Saban. “I was like, ‘What do I need to tell myself going into a game like this?’,” he revealed. “How do I not get so anxious, how to not get nervous, how to not make it bigger than what it is?’”

The GOAT’s advice was classic. As Ty Simpson shared, “He was like, just play within yourself. Be sure that you keep your team out of negative plays and negative drives.” That’s the message Ryan Grubb has for the QB who’s ready for his first full-season start. HC Kalen DeBoer added perspective saying, “I’ve got a lot of confidence in him and his emotional maturity and where he’s at, to be able to take this in stride and it not be something overwhelming to him.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As a backup, Ty Simpson completed 58% of his passes for 381 yards and added 130 rushing yards with three TDs. Now, all eyes will be on him at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday, when Alabama faces Florida State on ABC. Get ready for a packed stadium, a fiery rivalry, and the first real verdict on the QB.