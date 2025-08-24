Ex-Arizona QB Turns Emotional After Jedd Fisch & Family’s Unimaginable Move: ‘He’s Everything to Me’

It’s funny how football has a way of weaving people together in ways that go beyond the field. For Arizona fans, the Jedd Fisch era was that unexpected chapter where belief came back to Tucson. Back in 2022, Jedd Fisch, in his second year as head coach, was still piecing together a culture that could breathe life back into the program. That’s when QB Jayden de Laura first stepped onto campus. After Jayden’s transition, Fisch was one of the first coaches to say, “You belong here.”

Through two years together, Jayden saw Fisch as a mentor who believed wholeheartedly in him, both on and off the field. And that belief actually changed the Wildcats’ narrative for the coming seasons. With De Laura as the QB, Arizona went for an overall 5-7 record in 2022, and the next year was 10-3. So when Jedd Fisch left Arizona in 2024 to take the Washington job, plenty of players moved on. But the bond between de Laura and the Fisch family never wavered.

That’s why, months later, when Jayden suited up for the IFL National Championship in Tucson, you better believe the Fisch family was right there to show support. And let me tell you, it was not just Fisch alone who was present; he brought his wife, Amber, and also his two daughters to cheer for his favorite student. And guess what, he won. “He’s everything to me,” Jayden said during the post-game interview. “He was the family I had away from home. So I really appreciate him. I really appreciate him, Amber, and the two girls. If it wasn’t for them, a lot of things in my life wouldn’t be possible.“

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Under the bright lights at Tucson Arena, Jayden led the Knight Hawks to a nail-biting 64-61 victory over the Green Bay Blizzard. He threw for 243 yards and an impressive seven touchdowns, even adding a rushing touchdown to cement the win. The performance earned him the MVP honors for the championship. Witnessing it with the Fisch family makes it even more special. “He’s a great guy, a great family guy,” said De Laura. “I just hope he knows I got his back the same way he got my back.” The bond they built in Tucson during Jayden’s college career went beyond the field. And now, when he is making a name for himself by winning the IFL National Championship, Jedd made sure that he was there with his entire family, witnessing the athlete whose career he saved. But Fisch wasn’t the only familiar face there.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The bonds that outlast college football

Jayden De Laura’s return to Tucson for the IFL National Championship was a full-circle moment. Other than Jedd Fisch, Noah Fifita was also there to support his “brother”. Back in college, Jayden and Noah were locked in a quarterback competition that pushed both to be better every day. Jayden entered Arizona as the established starter.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Noah, on the other hand, though a talented freshman and high school star himself, patiently waited for his chance. But when Jayden went down with an injury during the 2023 Pac-12 opener against Stanford, Noah stepped in. What followed was a breakout performance that earned him multiple Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors. It proved that he was more than ready to take the reins.

And the best part was Jedd Fisch trusted both of them. And now, Noah, despite being a direct competitor back then, was present at Tucson, cheering him on. “That’s my brother right there,” said De Laura about Fifita. It was a testament to how their shared experiences under Fisch’s leadership transcended rivalry.