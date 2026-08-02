Ex-Auburn HC Hugh Freeze Adopts New Member To His Family: “It’s Official”

Former Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has become a grandfather again. And the former coach celebrated the arrival of his second grandchild through a heartfelt Instagram post, congratulating his middle daughter, Jordan Freeze, and her husband, Mark McManus.

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“It’s official, the newest member of our family… Zayvion Alexander McManus. Officially ADOPTED!! Proud of you, Mark and Jordan,” wrote Hugh Freeze in an Instagram post, sharing a picture of Jordan, Mark, and Zayvion standing in front of a frame, which also confirmed adoption.

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After Hugh Freeze shared the news, congratulations started to pour in. Coach Marshall Roberts Jr. wrote, “Awesome 🙏🏾,” while another close friend commented, “Coach, I’ve met both of Jordan and Mark’s kid. They are amazing. Congratulations to the whole family.”

Jordan and Mark got married in 2022. Now, after nearly four and a half years, the dynamic changed as the couple adopted their son, Zayvion.

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However, this happiness of becoming a grandfather, Hugh Freeze, has already experienced once before, when his eldest daughter, Ragan, and her husband, Ryan, welcomed their first child, Hudson, in 2023. And the coach shared a picture of himself holding newborn children on his lap.

“So proud for Ragan and Ryan on the birth of their first child, Hudson!! Praising God, both mom and baby are good. Also, me explaining to Jill how this grand parenting will need to go. Lol. We are blessed,” wrote Hugh Freeze on his X in July 2023, the season he took the Auburn job as head coach.

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Now, almost three years later, the former Auburn head coach is welcoming another grandchild to his family. And the excitement is clearly shown over the Insta post.

However, this happy news came after Hugh Freeze shared a bittersweet moment with fans last month.

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Hugh Freeze’s emotional message

This July, Hugh Freeze’s youngest daughter, Madison, got engaged to Auburn support staffer Tucker LaGrone. Having two daughters already married, the father of three daughters was moved to mixed emotions upon seeing his youngest daughter’s engagement.

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“Being a girl dad makes it very hard to let go of them. But it makes me so happy to see my daughter’s [Madison Freeze] prayers answered and to see her loved like Tucker [LaGrone] loves her. Let the journey begin and know your dad will always be here for you,” wrote Hugh Freeze on his Instagram post on July 12.

Hugh has known LaGrone since his head coaching journey at Auburn. LaGrone has been part of the Tigers’ support staff, focusing on internal operations. Now, the same person is their son-in-law, and that makes Freeze happy despite the thought of his daughter bidding goodbye.

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But before Madison’s wedding ceremony, a celebration had already taken place in the Freeze family with Zayvion’s adoption.