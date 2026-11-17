The phone lines in Jonesboro were already buzzing when the news broke. Arkansas State had just informed Butch Jones that his six-year run as head coach was over. The Red Wolves sat at 4-6, the energy in Centennial Bank Stadium had faded, and the program that once looked like a rising Sun Belt contender was searching for a new direction. Almost immediately, one name rose above the rest.

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Multiple sources told Luke Matheson of RedWolfReport that Hugh Freeze, the former Red Wolves head coach, sits at the very top of Arkansas State’s wish list. He is not simply one name among several. He is the clear top target. The expectation is that the university will make a serious push to bring him back to Jonesboro before it moves aggressively toward other candidates.

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For Freeze, the timing is notable. Just days earlier, he had spoken openly on a podcast with Kirk Herbstreit and Joey Galloway about life after Auburn. He described the past year as restorative, more time as a husband, father, and grandfather, trips with old friends, and a chance to step away from the daily grind. Yet the competitive fire had not gone out.

“It’s been good for me,” Freeze said. “However, if the right fit came along, just maybe. It would have to be the right fit, but it burns within me to be back in it.”

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That “right fit” language now sits at the center of the Arkansas State search. Freeze knows the program. He knows the community. In 2011, he arrived in Jonesboro as a first-year head coach and immediately delivered a 10-2 season, an undefeated 8-0 Sun Belt record. It remains one of the most successful single seasons in modern Red Wolves history. He left for Ole Miss before the bowl game, but the imprint stayed.

The years that followed carried both peaks and deep valleys. Freeze built Ole Miss into a national contender before resigning amid recruiting and personal controversies. He rebuilt his reputation at Liberty, posting a 34-15 record and multiple bowl wins. Auburn then gave him a second chance in the SEC in 2023. Three seasons later, he was fired after a 15-19 overall record and a 6-16 mark in conference play. Offensive inconsistency and late-game collapses defined the end of his tenure on the Plains. Auburn moved on to Alex Golesh.

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Freeze has been candid about the Auburn experience. In recent comments, he acknowledged feeling the weight of the job and coaching more cautiously than he had in earlier stops. The pressure, he said, limited the creativity that once defined his offenses at Arkansas State and Ole Miss.

Arkansas State fans are divided on a potential return. Some see a proven winner who already turned the program around once and could do it again with more resources and portal access. Others see him as a recycled name, and his SEC struggles raise questions about whether he can recapture the spark from 2011.

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The program’s recent trajectory under Jones makes the appeal of Freeze understandable. Jones went 30-43 in six seasons and guided the Red Wolves to three consecutive bowl appearances before this year’s downturn. Attendance and fan engagement had slipped. Leadership decided it was time for a different voice.

Whether Freeze wants to return to the Group of Five after his SEC experience remains the key question. He has emphasized that any opportunity must feel like the right fit. Arkansas State can offer familiarity, a clear path to conference contention, and a place where he already achieved rapid success. It cannot offer the resources or spotlight of an SEC job.

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Sources indicate the university intends to pursue Freeze aggressively before expanding its search. If he is interested, the process could move quickly. If not, Arkansas State will pivot to other names as the coaching carousel continues to spin.

For now, the conversation in Jonesboro begins and ends with the coach who once turned the Red Wolves into Sun Belt champions. Freeze has said the fire still burns. Arkansas State is prepared to test whether that fire is strong enough to bring him home.