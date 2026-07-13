Ex-Auburn HC Hugh Freeze Pens Emotional Message as Daughter Bids Goodbye: “Prayers Answered”

Having three daughters, former Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze often confessed to the challenges of being a dedicated coach and a dad. But he always prioritized his daughters’ hearts over a busy coaching schedule, per his wife, Jill. So when the moment came to let go of his youngest, who had just gotten engaged, the former Auburn head coach couldn’t control his emotions and expressed them in the most beautiful way.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Being a girl dad makes it very hard to let go of them. But it makes me so happy to see my daughter’s [Madison Freeze] prayers answered and to see her loved like Tucker [LaGrone] loves her. Let the journey begin and know your dad will always be here for you,” wrote Hugh Freeze on his Instagram post on July 12, sharing an image of him and his youngest daughter, which featured a picture-perfect moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Hugh Freeze, the moment was even more emotional, as his other two daughters, Ragan and Jordan, were already married. But at the same time, the former Auburn head coach expressed his happiness for Madison, who found her love of life.

Madison and Tucker LaGrone’s relationship grew from a sports connection. When Hugh Freeze was a head coach at Auburn, LaGrone was on the Tigers’ support staff. He first joined as the director of scouting but later served in internal operations. Though Freeze’s time with Auburn ended, LaGrone still continued his job with the SEC team even after the coaching change.

ADVERTISEMENT

That old connection helped Freeze get to know LaGrone as a person. Now he is proud that his daughter chose the Auburn staff member, who loves her deeply. However, to lead the relationship at this stage wasn’t easy for Madison, and she often shared the challenges of navigating a high-profile relationship as a daughter of a coach. Yet these two somehow make that happen and raise their bond to new heights.

“Said yes to forever with my best friend! Thank you, Jesus, for my future husband! Forever with you wouldn’t be long enough, and I can’t wait to build a life with you! 🩵!” was the caption of Madison’s Insta post on July 13, after LaGrone proposed to her in an environment very close to nature.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Auburn head coach has always made time for his family despite his hectic schedule. Two years ago, he even took a short break from his head-coaching gig to take a trip with his loved ones.

“We’re taking a whole family trip at the end of June. Grandbabies, daughters, their husbands, and we’re going to the Bahamas. I’ve never done that before,” Freeze told Al.com in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the next trip, the Freeze will be joined by another member, Tucker LaGrone.