Ex-Auburn QB Jackson Arnold to Join G5 Football Program – Report

Jackson Arnold’s college career has taken more twists than a prime-time drama. And now the former top-10 recruit is eyeing yet another fresh start. This time, potentially at the Group of Five level.

“UNLV has emerged as an early team to watch as a possibility for Auburn QB transfer Jackson Arnold, sources tell @CBSSports. The former top-10 overall recruit has made 18 career starts at Auburn and Oklahoma,” Zenitz reported. For Arnold, who arrived at Oklahoma in 2023 as a five-star phenom with sky-high expectations, the move would mark his third college stop in as many years.

Arnold’s 2025 season at Auburn didn’t exactly go according to plan, which probably explains why he’s exploring his options again. The junior started eight of Auburn’s 10 games but struggled to find consistency in Hugh Freeze’s offense. He threw for just 1,309 yards and six touchdowns while completing 63.3% of his passes. Arnold rushed for 311 yards and led the team with eight rushing touchdowns, showing the dual-threat ability that made him such a coveted recruit in the first place.

But when your team finishes 5-7 and goes 1-7 in SEC play, it’s tough to call the season anything but disappointing. Dan Mullen’s UNLV is coming off a 10-4 campaign. However, they’ve lost their starting quarterback, Anthony Colandrea, to the transfer portal. Jackson Arnold might exactly be the player that UNLV needs.